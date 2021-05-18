A Docudrama On The Cards On Indian Hockey Legend Major Dhyan Chand

Also read Dhyan Chand Birth Anniversary - Rare Photos Of The Hockey Wizard

A docudrama on the early years of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand is in the making. Titled “Major Dhyan Chand”, the documentary will be about the early life and struggles of the hockey wizard. It is being produced by entrepreneurs Joyeeta Roy and Prateek Kumar Mishra.

Roy and Mishra, owner of Signature 24 Productions, had been working on a digital campaign on Facebook to demand Bharat Ratna for the hockey wizard since August 2019. The campaign was appreciated and supported by celebrities like Major Dhyan Chand’s son and Hockey World Cup Player Ashok Dhyan Chand, BCCI president and former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly, hockey player Mir Ranjan Negi, Olympic gold medalists Gurbux Singh and Harbinder Singh, hockey player Yuvraj Walmiki, Bollywood actor Rachele White to name only a few.

Joyeeta and Prateek had discussed the project with Ashok Dhyanchand and received huge encouragement. They had plans for executing the docudrama in 2020 and start filming from Jhansi followed by Allahabad in the house where the legend lived and release it on August 2020 on his birthday. However, the plans were dropped because of the outbreak of the pandemic.

The duo are currently all set to bring the project live this year with the intention of educating the youth of India about the legend and take the lead in demanding Bharat Ratna for Major Dhyan Chand. Pre-production for the documentary will begin in June with plans to release it on December 3. This year which also marks the 42nd death anniversary of the hockey legend.

