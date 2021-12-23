Delhi Or Mumbai: Where Is Omicron Variant Of Covid-19 Spreading Faster?

While the total number of Covid-19 Omicron infections in India have reached 213 so far, the Ministry of Health informed that 90 have recovered from the coronavirus variant. Delhi and Maharashtra have recorded the highest number of Omicron cases and the pandemic restrictions have started surfacing again.

Where is the Omicron variant spreading faster? Delhi or Mumbai?

Delhi has recorded 57 cases of Omicron Covid-19 infections so far. Apart from that, the positivity rate in the city is 0.2 per cent, the highest since July, 2021. 125 cases were recorded in the city on Wednesday. At least 18 Omicron patients have been discharged

Mumbai on the other hand did not record any Omicron cases on Wednesday. However on Tuesday, 11 new Omicron infected patients were found in Maharashtra, 8 of them were reported to be in Mumbai. With a sharp spike of 490 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, the total Omicron count in the entire state of Maharashtra is 65. 35 out of the 65 omicron patients have been discharged.

Although individual data of Mumbai is unavailable right now, based on the new Omicron infections logged in each day and the number of patients being discharged, it can be said that the more contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading faster in Delhi than Mumbai.

What curbs are being implemented in Delhi?

Owing to the increase in the number of Omicron cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced after a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday, that samples of all Covid-positive patients would be sent for genome sequencing.

The DDMA on Wednesday directed district magistrates to ensure that Christmas and New Year gathering takes do not take place in the national capital.

However, restaurants and bars will continue to operate with up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity. Marriages and the related functions' gatherings will be permitted with a maximum of 200 people in attendance.

What curbs are being implemented in Mumbai?

As the densely populated Mumbai also faces a threat due to the Omicron variant of coronavirus, on Tuesday, the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) introduced fresh guidelines which said that people are allowed in closed spaces with up to 50 per cent capacity and in open spaces are allowed with up to 25 percent capacity.

The municipal corporation of Mumbai has also capped the attendance of functions, marriages, religious events, etc. at 200 people with exceptions to have prior permission by the Assistant Commissioner of the associated ward.

The state's school education minister Eknath Gaikwad said that if the Omicron cases continue to rise, then the schools may be shut down again.

What is the total Omicron infection status in the rest of India?

A total 213 infections by the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been recorded in India so far. According to the Ministry of Health's data updated at 8 AM on Wednesday, Delhi has recorded the maximum 57 cases of the Omicron variant followed by Maharashtra at 54 (now at 65), Telangana 24, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 18, Kerala 15 and Gujarat 14. The government has asked the states to start robust preparations of hospital beds, ambulances, oxygen, etc. as the threat of Omicron variant persists.

According to the data, the total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours in the country were 6,317 while the active cases were at 78,190, the lowest in 575 days.