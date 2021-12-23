Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delhi Or Mumbai: Where Is Omicron Variant Of Covid-19 Spreading Faster?

As Omicron cases in India continue to increase, let's have a look at the all time Covid-19 hotspots of the country - Delhi and Mumbai.

Delhi Or Mumbai: Where Is Omicron Variant Of Covid-19 Spreading Faster?
More than 213 cases of Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in India so far. Delhi and Maharashtra are leading the board. | Representational Image

Trending

Delhi Or Mumbai: Where Is Omicron Variant Of Covid-19 Spreading Faster?
outlookindia.com
2021-12-23T07:50:57+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 23 Dec 2021, Updated: 23 Dec 2021 7:50 am

While the total number of Covid-19 Omicron infections in India have reached 213 so far, the Ministry of Health informed that 90 have recovered from the coronavirus variant.  Delhi and Maharashtra have recorded the highest number of Omicron cases and the pandemic restrictions have started surfacing again.

Where is the Omicron variant spreading faster? Delhi or Mumbai?

Delhi has recorded 57 cases of Omicron Covid-19 infections so far. Apart from that, the positivity rate in the city is 0.2 per cent, the highest since July, 2021. 125 cases were recorded in the city on Wednesday. At least 18 Omicron patients have been discharged

Mumbai on the other hand did not record any Omicron cases on Wednesday.  However on Tuesday, 11 new Omicron infected patients were found in Maharashtra, 8 of them were reported to be in Mumbai. With a sharp spike of 490 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, the total Omicron count in the entire state of Maharashtra is 65. 35 out of the 65 omicron patients have been discharged.

Although individual data of Mumbai is unavailable right now, based on the new Omicron infections logged in each day and the number of patients being discharged, it can be said that the more contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading faster in Delhi than Mumbai.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Also Read: Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say Omicron May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

What curbs are being implemented in Delhi?

Owing to the increase in the number of Omicron cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced after a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday,  that samples of all Covid-positive patients would be sent for genome sequencing.

The DDMA on Wednesday directed district magistrates to ensure that Christmas and New Year gathering takes do not take place in the national capital.

However, restaurants and bars will continue to operate with up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity. Marriages and the related functions' gatherings will be permitted with a maximum of 200 people in attendance.

What curbs are being implemented in Mumbai?

As the densely populated Mumbai also faces a threat due to the Omicron variant of coronavirus, on Tuesday, the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) introduced fresh guidelines which said that people are allowed in closed spaces with up to 50 per cent capacity and in open spaces are allowed with up to 25 percent capacity.

The municipal corporation of Mumbai has also capped the attendance of functions, marriages, religious events, etc. at 200 people with exceptions to have prior permission by the Assistant Commissioner of the associated ward.

The state's school education minister Eknath Gaikwad said that if the Omicron cases continue to rise, then the schools may be shut down again.

Read: Should Govt Reopen Schools Amid Omicron Scare? Here's What 10 Parents Say

What is the total Omicron infection status in the rest of India?

A total 213 infections by the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been recorded in India so far. According to the Ministry of Health's data updated at 8 AM on Wednesday, Delhi has recorded the maximum 57 cases of the Omicron variant followed by Maharashtra at 54 (now at 65), Telangana 24, Karnataka 19, Rajasthan 18, Kerala 15 and Gujarat 14. The government has asked the states to start robust preparations of hospital beds, ambulances, oxygen, etc. as the threat of Omicron variant persists.

According to the data, the total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours in the country were 6,317 while the active cases were at 78,190, the lowest in 575 days.  

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Delhi - NCR Mumbai Maharashtra COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases Rising Covid-19 Cases omicron spread India Omicron variant Covid 19 Omicron COVID Restrictions Pandemic Restrictions National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Ayodhya Land Grabbing Case: UP Govt Orders Probe Against BJP Leader's Kin

Ayodhya Land Grabbing Case: UP Govt Orders Probe Against BJP Leader's Kin

Maharashtra Covid-19 Spike: Mumbai Records 490 New Cases In A Day

Suspended TMC MP Derek O'Brien Says Govt 'Slow-Poisoning' Democracy

Haryana To Allow Only Fully Vaccinated People To Enter Malls From Next Year

No Christmas Or New Year, Weddings Allowed: Delhi's New Covid-19 Rules In 10 Points

Omicron: No Christmas, New Year Gatherings In Delhi Amid Growing Cases

NEWSFLASH: Delhi Logs 125 Covid-19 Cases, Highest In 6 Months

Ayodhya Land Purchase: Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge Raises Issue In Rajya Sabha

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Get Tested For Covid Variant As Omicron Cases Rise Worldwide

People Get Tested For Covid Variant As Omicron Cases Rise Worldwide

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Which Clubs Do These Bollywood Stars Support

Advertisement

More from India

'Time To Rest?': Uttarakhand Congress Leader Harish Rawat Targets Own Party, Alleges Non-cooperation

'Time To Rest?': Uttarakhand Congress Leader Harish Rawat Targets Own Party, Alleges Non-cooperation

Kolkata Restaurant Owner Cooks 'Green' Biryani With Mutton To Celebrate TMC Win

Kolkata Restaurant Owner Cooks 'Green' Biryani With Mutton To Celebrate TMC Win

Tourists Brave Omicron Fears To Party In Himachal As IMD Predicts A Snowy Christmas

Tourists Brave Omicron Fears To Party In Himachal As IMD Predicts A Snowy Christmas

Rahul Gandhi’s Statehood Demand Falls Flat; J&K BJP Says Ladakh Always Wanted Union Territory Status

Rahul Gandhi’s Statehood Demand Falls Flat; J&K BJP Says Ladakh Always Wanted Union Territory Status

Read More from Outlook

Delhi Or Mumbai: Where Is Omicron Variant Of Covid-19 Spreading Faster?

Delhi Or Mumbai: Where Is Omicron Variant Of Covid-19 Spreading Faster?

Outlook Web Desk / As Omicron cases in India continue to increase, let's have a look at the all-time Covid-19 hotspots of the country - Delhi and Mumbai.

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Since the Omicron variant of Coronavirus is spreading much faster and is not impacting the patients much, doctors believe that this might act as a natural vaccine against Covid-19.

Ahead Of Tests, Barbecues, Bonfire Help Indian Cricketers Forget Omicron Fear In SA

Ahead Of Tests, Barbecues, Bonfire Help Indian Cricketers Forget Omicron Fear In SA

Soumitra Bose / A drop in new COVID-19 cases in South Africa has come as good news for Cricket South Africa. The Indian cricket team has been kept in a bio-secure bubble for the Test series.

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Rakhi Bose / Amid a global discussion to try booster shots of Covid-19 vaccinations, a section of scientists seem to now be looking at the way Omicron will react to the naturally acquired immunity.

Advertisement