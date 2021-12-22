Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say Omicron May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Since the Omicron variant of Coronavirus is spreading much faster and is not impacting the patients much, doctors believe that this might act as a natural vaccine against Covid-19.

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say Omicron May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19
Representational Image | PTI and Getty Images

Trending

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say Omicron May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19
outlookindia.com
2021-12-22T11:37:24+05:30
Jeevan Prakash Sharma
Jeevan Prakash Sharma

Jeevan Prakash Sharma

More stories from Jeevan Prakash Sharma
View All

Published: 22 Dec 2021, Updated: 22 Dec 2021 11:37 am

Omicron, the new variant of the Covid-19 virus (Sars-Cov-2), has been spreading five times faster than its previous variants globally. However, shreds of evidence available so far show that its symptoms are mild. People who have contracted it are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms such as cough, stuffy nose or fatigue.

Due to these reasons, a section of top scientists and doctors have played down the fear among people and said that the Omicron might work as a natural vaccine itself.

Noted immunologist, Gobardhan Das, who is Professor of Molecular Medicine at Jawaharlal Nehru University, said, “I believe Omicron is probably the natural vaccine. Omicron is the version of the Delta variant with additional mutation. If you have seen its symptoms, people are not getting hospitalised. It is casing very mild symptoms.”

Related Stories

200 Omicron Covid-19 Cases Detected Across India So Far; Active Cases Continue To Fall

Should Govt Reopen Schools Amid Omicron Scare? Here's What 10 Parents Say

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

He adds, “So it suggests that over a period of time, this virus has attenuated itself. This is like our vaccine strategy where we make attenuation in the virus and administer it to people.”

Considering its high rate of infectivity, which is five times more than the Delta variant, Prof Das is of the view that Omicron is the better vaccine than any available vaccine.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

“The whole virus is going inside the body which has multiple mutations. So the more the body fight against the virus, the better is the immune response. This will produce a better response. It is happening for good as it will produce a better immune response,” Prof Das said.

Another noted immunologist Dr. N K Mehra, former dean of AIIMS and honorary emeritus scientist, Indian Council of Medical Research, says, "I fully support this view because as of now it is very mild and it can prove to be a boon in disguise. Two international studies have shown that it grows ten times slower than the Delta variant in the lungs which is a very good sign. We need to see the data for another few weeks to find out if it behaves in a similar way in all the countries.”

“Having said that, I will also advise people not to lower their guards because if the numbers will go exponentially high, then people will rush towards hospitals, not due to severity but out of panic, and health infrastructure will be overwhelmed. There is also a possibility that treatment may cause more harm. Hence, we need to keep all the precautions on.”

Dr. Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director of Max Healthcare & Senior Director, Institute of Internal Medicine seconds with both Prof Das and Dr. Mehra on the basis of the current data.

“The data which is available so far and what we have seen so far from our experience of Omicron is that this is going to work as a live attenuated vaccine. Since it is highly infectious and spread very fast but hopefully it is going to cause mild illness for most people, it will act as a booster dose for those who are vaccinated and a vaccine dose for those who are unvaccinated,” Dr. Budhiraja said.

He says that this is good for poor countries like those in Africa where vaccine uptake is very low and so this virus may act as a natural vaccine and give additional protection to the people.

“If that be the case then this is one way by which this pandemic actually can come to an end. Although I think it is too early and we need to wait about a few more weeks,” Dr. Budhiraja said.

He added, “Right now the data that we have is mainly coming from South Africa. That data may or may not be applicable or replicable for all other countries because of the population, seroprevalence, etc so we will have to wait and watch the data especially one that is coming from the UK for the next two weeks. But if it turns out to be mild I do agree that this actually would be more of a blessing and can help overcome this pandemic.”

Dr. Amitav Banerjee, Head, Department of Community Medicine, Dr. DY Patil Medical College Pune, agrees that viruses mutate to adapt themselves so that they can survive and which according to him is Darwin’s Law.

“We also call it Nature’s Law of adaptation. The new mutant, according to the available data and report, is causing very mild and self-limiting symptoms,” Dr. Banerjee added.

Dr. Banerjee is of the view that a deadly virus dies with the person whom it infects but a variant that causes a very mild infection survives and spreads fast. This is so because it is so mild that most of the time people remain asymptomatic and don’t even isolate themselves.

He added, "In this wild goose chase for mutating viruses we may end up chasing a version of the common cold! We should ask whether it is worth the effort? We should weigh the collateral harm which will ensue. To mitigate the impact of mutants, if any, we should resort to focused protection including  vaccination of high risk groups while the young & healthy can lead normal lives."

Tags

Jeevan Prakash Sharma omicron spread India Omicron variant Covid 19 Omicron COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Omicron Cases In India Reach 213, Covid-19 Active Cases At 78,190

Omicron Cases In India Reach 213, Covid-19 Active Cases At 78,190

West Bengal: BSF Foils Narcotics Smuggling Bid Along IB, Kills Intruder From Bangladesh

MP Villagers Accord Grand Welcome To Soldier Daughter Of Farm Laborer

UP Govt Brought Transparency In Exams, Curbed Cheating Mafia: Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma

Parliament Adjourned Sine Die Ahead Of Original Schedule

Kashmir's Temperatures Remain Below Freezing Point; Snowfall, Rain Likely From Sunday

Kashmir's Temperatures Remain Below Freezing Point; Snowfall, Rain Likely From Sunday

From 17 Seats To Mere 2, Congress Faces Desertion Blues In Goa

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

Birds Of A Feather

Birds Of A Feather

Artists Who Cancelled Their Concerts Because Of Omicron

Artists Who Cancelled Their Concerts Because Of Omicron

Advertisement

More from India

Trinamool's Entry Enlivens Goa Politics Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Trinamool's Entry Enlivens Goa Politics Ahead Of Assembly Polls

National Mathematics Day 2021: Who Is Srinivasa Ramanujan?

National Mathematics Day 2021: Who Is Srinivasa Ramanujan?

Special Project For Development Of Border Areas On Anvil: Khandu

Special Project For Development Of Border Areas On Anvil: Khandu

Gurugram Health Department Claims Milestone 100% Covid-19 Vaccination

Gurugram Health Department Claims Milestone 100% Covid-19 Vaccination

Read More from Outlook

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Since the Omicron variant of Coronavirus is spreading much faster and is not impacting the patients much, doctors believe that this might act as a natural vaccine against Covid-19.

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Rakhi Bose / Amid a global discussion to try booster shots of Covid-19 vaccinations, a section of scientists seem to now be looking at the way Omicron will react to the naturally acquired immunity.

ACT 2021: India Face Pakistan For Bronze Medal In Dhaka

ACT 2021: India Face Pakistan For Bronze Medal In Dhaka

Soumitra Bose / India and Pakistan were the joint defending champions of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey for men but they lost in the semis on Tuesday.

Omicron: Government Cautions States To Take Action | 5 Points

Omicron: Government Cautions States To Take Action | 5 Points

Outlook Web Desk / Is the third wave coming? In a recent Covid-19 advisory by the health ministry, states were asked to prepare themselves with a list of measures provided as Covid-19 Omicron cases spike.

Advertisement