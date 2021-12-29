Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For New Year Eve

It said special arrangements have been made in areas surrounding Connaught Place, considered a 'celebrations hub'.

Delhi Traffic Police. | PTI Photo

2021-12-29T23:58:16+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 29 Dec 2021, Updated: 29 Dec 2021 11:58 pm

The Delhi Traffic Police on Wednesday said it has made elaborate traffic arrangements to ensure smooth vehicular movement on the eve of New Year. Strict action shall be taken against drunk driving, bikers performing stunts, overspeeding and reckless driving among other offences, an advisory issued by the police stated.

It said special arrangements have been made in areas surrounding Connaught Place, considered a 'celebrations hub'. "Strict compliance of the latest orders of Delhi Disaster Management Authority will be implemented and following restrictions shall be imposed from 8 pm on December 31 in the vicinity of Connaught Place till the conclusion of New Year celebrations.  It will be applicable to all private and public transport vehicles," Vivek Kishore, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said.

No vehicle shall be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond Roundabout Mandi House, Round about  Bengali Market, North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover (Barakhamba Road- Tolstoy Marg Crossing, Minto Road – Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg crossing, Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Railway Station) among other such roads, he said, adding only those with valid pre-reserved booking receipts from hotels and restaurants will be allowed.

"People can park their vehicles at designated roads near Gole Dak Khana, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, Minto Road, Panchkuian Road, K.G. Marg-Ferozshah road crossing, Bengali market, Windsor Place, Rajender Prasad Road, Raisina Road, Gole Market and Buta Singh on Jantar Mantar Road, and Raisina Road," he said. Only limited parking space for vehicles with valid passes will be allowed in Connaught Place on a first come first serve basis. Unauthorised or wrongly parked vehicles shall be towed away and prosecuted, the officer warned.

He suggested that people take the Ram Manohar Lohiya Park Street, Roundabout GPO, Round about Winsor Place to reach the New Delhi Railway Station among others. "Entry from Connaught Place – Chelmsford Road shall be prohibited. They can reach the station via Paharganj – Shiela Cinema or through Ajmeri Gate – J.L.N. Marg via B.S.Z. Marg – Delhi Gate – J.L.N. Marg," he said.

Traffic arrangements have also been made at places registering a high footfall such as Saket, Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, New Friends Colony, Hauz Khas, Defence Colony, Vasant Vihar, R.K. Puram, Nehru Place, Dwarka, airport, Rajouri Garden, Ashok Vihar, Model Town, Mayur Vihar and other areas. Necessary traffic diversions as per requirement shall be done and motorists are advised to use alternative routes for North – South and East-West movement, the officer said. 

-With PTI Inputs

