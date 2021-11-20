Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
Delhi Police Bust Gang Involved In Stealing Luxury Cars, 4 Held

The accused have been identified as Abid (30), a resident of Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh, Sagolsem Johnson Singh (27), a resident of Imphal in Manipur, Mohammad Asif (33), a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, and Salman (30), a resident of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, they added.

PTI Photo

2021-11-20T11:53:34+05:30
Published: 20 Nov 2021, Updated: 20 Nov 2021 11:53 am

The Delhi Police on Friday arrested four men claimed to be part of a gang involved in stealing luxury cars and selling those all over the country, including in Manipur and Indore. The kingpin of the racket, Sharik Hussain, was running the gang from Dubai. Twenty-one luxury cars worth around Rs 5 crore have been recovered, police said.

The accused have been identified as Abid (30), a resident of Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh, Sagolsem Johnson Singh (27), a resident of Imphal in Manipur, Mohammad Asif (33), a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, and Salman (30), a resident of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, they added.

On October 3, Mohammad Ikhlaque, a resident of Safdarjung Enclave, reported that around 2 am the previous day, he had parked his Toyota Fortuner car in a parking lot at Krishna Nagar, Safdarjung Enclave. The next morning, when he checked, he found that the vehicle was missing from there, a senior police officer said.

With the connivance of touts in the transport department in Manipur, they used to get new registration numbers for the stolen vehicles and sell those through social media platforms, they added.

Police raided various places in Indore and arrested Salman, who ran a garage where he purchased total-loss vehicles from insurance firms for a very low price. He used to inform the gang members about the model, colour and make of the total-loss vehicles, police said. He used to change the engine and chassis numbers of the stolen vehicles to the engine and chassis numbers of the total-loss vehicles and sell those to genuine buyers, they added.

Hussain, the kingpin of the racket, was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in 2018. After being released from jail, he left the country and is operating his gang from Dubai now, police said. 

-With PTI Inputs

