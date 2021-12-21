Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Delhi Govt Paid Rs 2588 Crore To MCD, But Salaries Haven’t Been Paid: Manish Sisodia

Speaking at a press conference, Sisodia said the Delhi government has given 75 per cent of the total budget reserved for the MCDs and the rest 25 per cent is due in January.

Delhi Govt Paid Rs 2588 Crore To MCD, But Salaries Haven’t Been Paid: Manish Sisodia
Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi. | PTI Photo

Trending

Delhi Govt Paid Rs 2588 Crore To MCD, But Salaries Haven’t Been Paid: Manish Sisodia
outlookindia.com
2021-12-21T20:07:30+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 8:07 pm

The Delhi government has paid Rs 2,588 crore to the MCDs till December but the ruling BJP hasn't paid salaries to its workers, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said accusing the BJP of corruption in the local bodies. 

Speaking at a press conference, Sisodia said the Delhi government has given 75 per cent of the total budget reserved for the MCDs and the rest 25 per cent is due in January. "As per the budget, the Delhi government should give the MCDs Rs 3,488 crores, of which Rs 2,588 crore have been paid till December. The final 25 per cent of the money is due in January, but the MCD employees haven't been paid their salaries," Sisodia said. 

He added that the Delhi government has not even deducted any amount for the loans it gave to these bodies and that they owe the government Rs 6,889 crore. "Since Arvind Kejriwal govt came into power in 2015, we haven't taken the loan amount back from the MCDs. The BJP embezzled Rs 6,889 crore, there is no accountability for the Rs 2,588 crore, and then they say there is no money," the AAP leader said.

Related Stories

Should Govt Reopen Schools Amid Omicron Scare? Here's What 10 Parents Say

He also alleged that the BJP is busy making money through corruption in the MCDs, instead of worrying about paying salaries, cleaning up the city, and maintaining hospitals and schools. "I will give you some examples of how deeply BJP is involved in corruption in the MCD. It is involved in Rs 2,500 crore rent scam, Rs 1800 crore house tax scam, and Rs 1800 crore property tax scam," Sisodia said.

He also alleged that the BJP rented waste segregation machines for Rs 6.3 lakh instead of buying them, which would have cost Rs 17.5 lakh each. "All the machines could have been bought for Rs 1 crore, but it decided to pay an irrational rent and embezzled another Rs 1000 crore. “Then it proposed to pay Rs 306 rent per metric tonne of waste processing. Each machine processes about 6000 metric tonne waste that comes up to Rs 18.36 lakh in rent. So Rs 18.36 lakh is being paid in rent for a machine that costs Rs 17.5 lakh to buy," he said.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

The deputy CM also accused BJP of making Rs 10,000 crore through illegal parking in Delhi. "Then the BJP says it doesn't have money. The thing is that the BJP has enough money, it's just the MCD that doesn't have any," he said. 

-With PTI Inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Manish Sisodia New Delhi Delhi Government BJP Delhi Deputy CM Tax Fraud Property Tax Waste management Embezzlement MCD
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

Birds Of A Feather

Birds Of A Feather

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Putin Dials Modi: Will Russia Play Peace Maker Between India-China?

Putin Dials Modi: Will Russia Play Peace Maker Between India-China?

Seema Guha / President Putin’s telephone call to Prime Minister Modi has fuelled speculation of a Moscow initiative to broker peace between the two Asian giants.

Delimitation Commission Forever Ends The Dream Of A Kashmiri CM In J&K?

Delimitation Commission Forever Ends The Dream Of A Kashmiri CM In J&K?

Naseer Ganai / The Delimitation Commission's proposals to add six seats in Jammu and only one in Kashmir have led to protests from several political parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

IND Vs JPN, ACT 2021, Semis: Japan Stun India 5-3, Face Korea In Final

IND Vs JPN, ACT 2021, Semis: Japan Stun India 5-3, Face Korea In Final

Koushik Paul / India have themselves to blame for the loss against Japan. India will face Pakistan for the Asian Champions Trophy 2021 bronze medal. Get here highlights of IND vs JPN match.

TMC Sweeps KMC Polls But Left's Growing Vote Share May Signal Return Of Old Foe

TMC Sweeps KMC Polls But Left's Growing Vote Share May Signal Return Of Old Foe

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / TMC predictably swept the Kolkata Municipal corporation elections but the Left came second in 65 wards and secured about 11 per cent votes, against BJP’s 9 per cent.

Advertisement