Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 1: Mirabai Chanu Brings India Gold Medal In Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu got India its first gold medal in Commonwealth Games 2018 on day 1. The 23 years old won the women's 48kg weightlifting division.



Chanu smashed the Commonwealth and the Games record in snatch, pulling off clean lifts in all her three attempts (80kg, 84kg and 86kg), PTI reported.

She then lifted more than double her body weight (103kg, 107kg and 110kg) in three successful attempts to claim the clean and jerk as well as the overall Games record.

The showing helped her better the silver she had won in the 2014 Glasgow CWG.

The Indian ended with a score of 196kg (86kg+110kg), earning a massive applause from the fans at the Carrara Sports and Leisure Centre.

The 23-year-old's previous best was a total lift of 194kg (snatch 85kg and 109kg in clean and jerk) achieved in the World Championships a few months ago.

Her nearest but still a very distant rival, Amanda Braddock of Canada failed to complete a single lift in the clean and jerk after managing a best of 76kg in snatch.

India today had many glorious moments at the CWG. Gururaja Poojary won silver medal for weightlifting in the 56 kg category. India is led Sri Lanka by 5-0 in the mixed team event in badminton and also beat the Sri Lankan team in women's Table tennis by 3-0.

The Indian Women's Hockey Team started off their Gold Coast 2018 XXI Commonwealth Games campaign with a disappointing 2-3 loss to Wales in their first Pool A match of the competition.



