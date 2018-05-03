BJP, RSS Caused Biggest Damage To Hinduism: Shankaracharya Swaroopananda Saraswati

Shankaracharya Swaroopananda Saraswati of Dwarka Peeth once again slammed the BJP and its ideological parent RSS, saying the saffron outfits caused the biggest damage to the ideals of Hinduism.

Speaking to India Today, the Hindu saint countered the claims of the ruling party BJP and right-wing hindu outfit RSS, on ideals of Hinduism.

On increasing communal tensions in the country, Shankaracharya said the "role" played by the BJP and the RSS have caused the biggest damage to hinduism in recent years.

He also took on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

"Bhagwat says that Hindu marriage is a contract, whereas Hindu marriages are solemnized for life. Bhagwat says anyone who is born in India is Hindu, then what would someone who was born in England or America from Hindu parents be," he reportedly said.

Shankaracharya has before too been vocal of his disdain with the RSS and its ideals on hinduism. He had earlier said there was no logic in the assertion that those born in India were Hindus as it would "eliminate the basic structure of society".

He was reacting to the statement of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat that anybody living in India was a Hindu.

A real Hindu has faith in the Vedas and Shastras, while Muslims read the Quran and Hadith and Christians follow the Bible, he had said.