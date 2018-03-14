The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
14 March 2018 Last Updated at 10:07 am National News Analysis

Bihar Bypolls Result: Early Leads To BJP In Araria, Bhabhua As Counting Begins

This is the first electoral battle in the state since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who also heads the JD(U), walked out of the alliance with the RJD and the Congress
Outlook Web Bureau
Bihar Bypolls Result: Early Leads To BJP In Araria, Bhabhua As Counting Begins
File Photo
Bihar Bypolls Result: Early Leads To BJP In Araria, Bhabhua As Counting Begins
outlookindia.com
2018-03-14T10:11:27+0530

Bharatiya Janta Party showed initial gains in the Araria and Bhabhua constituencies in Bihar while Janta Dal United lead from Jehanabad seat. Counting of votes for by-elections in Araria Lok Sabha seat and Bhabua and Jehanabad Assembly constituencies in Bihar began amid tight security today, officials said.

The by-election to the Araria seat was necessitated by the death of RJD MP Mohd Taslimuddin. The contest is mainly between RJD's Sarafaraz Alam, Taslimuddin's son, and BJP's Pradip Singh, who had won the seat in 2009 and lost in 2014.

Advertisement opens in new window

In Jehanabad, the RJD hopes to retain the Assembly seat that fell vacant after the death of Mundrika Yadav. The party gave ticket to Yadav's son Kumar Krishna Mohan.

The BJP is hopeful of retaining the Bhabhua Assembly seat riding on a sympathy wave for Anand Bhushan Pandey whose death at the age of 48 necessitated the bypoll. The saffron party fielded Pandey's wife Rinky Rani.

This is the first electoral battle in the state since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who also heads the JD(U), walked out of the alliance with the RJD and the Congress and joined the BJP-led NDA last year.

With PTI Inputs

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Nitish Kumar Bihar Assembly Elections Polls Poll Results JD(U) BJP National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : British Scientist Stephen Hawking Dies Aged 76
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters