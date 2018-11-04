﻿
Teacher Slits Student's Throat For Turning Down Marriage Proposal In Andhra Pradesh

The teacher allegedly entered into the girl's residence and attacked her with a blade, after she reportedly turned down a marriage proposal.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 November 2018
Representational Picture
2018-11-04T09:00:29+0530

In an incident in Andhra Pradesh, a school teacher allegedly slit his student's throat with a blade for refusing his marriage proposal.

The teacher, Shankar, who teaches Hindi at Rockwell High School allegedly entered into the girl's residence forcefully and attacked her with a blade, after she reportedly turned down a marriage proposal. The girl studies in ninth standard.

The locals, on hearing the girl scream, rushed to the scene and shifted her to a local hospital. The teacher was handed over to the police after he was beaten up by the locals. The accused also received injuries and was sent to the hospital by the police for treatment.

A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code has been registered and further probe is on. Both the teacher and the student are out of danger.

Andhra Pradesh molestation Attack Students

