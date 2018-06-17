AAP March To PM's House Stopped Midway By Delhi Police

Leaders and thousands of Aam Aadmi Party workers were stopped by the police midway as they were marching to the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi on Sunday. The Delhi Police said no permission was sought for it, even as AAP leaders alleged that party supporters were being prevented from taking part in the rally.

Earlier, five prime metro stations in the heart of Delhi were closed in view of the protest march by AAP workers from Mandi House to the Prime Minister's residence.

Visuals from Mandi House: Members & supporters of Aam Aadmi Party are staging a protest march to the Prime Minister's residence in support of #Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's demand that Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal put an end to the strike by state government officers. pic.twitter.com/wcs7vjNZVp — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2018

The march which began around 4 pm is in support of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and three of his cabinet colleagues, who have been holding a sit-in at the LG office for the last one week, demanding that Lt Governor Anil Baijal direct IAS officers to end their "strike".

They also demand that the Lt Governor approve the proposal for doorstep delivery of ration.

Kejriwal had on Friday said that the march was planned after his letters to the prime minister, seeking his intervention in the matter, drew no response.

Visuals of AAP members & supporters at Parliament Street. They were marching towards PM residence to support Delhi CM's demand that Delhi Lt Governor end strike by bureaucrats. Delhi DCP says 'They've been contained at Parliament street & are being told they can't go any further' pic.twitter.com/CftpRdA71J — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2018

Lok Kalyan Marg metro station, which falls in the vicinity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg was the first to were shut ahead of the march.

"As advised by Delhi Police, no entry or exit will be available at Lok Kalyan Marg station from 12 noon onwards till further directions," a senior DMRC official said earlier.

He later said four more stations were closed, but interchange facilities at Central Secretariat station would be available.

"As advised by the police, entry and exit at four more metro stations will be closed from 2 pm onwards till further directions. The stations are -- Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan and Janpath," the official said.

"However, interchange between Yellow and Violet Lines at Central Secretariat will remain available," he added.

A huge number of people gathered at the Mandi House station roundabout by 4 pm. The crowd is marching through the streets of Lutyens' Delhi amid security deployment in the area.

