The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
17 June 2018 Last Updated at 2:57 pm National

AAP March To PM's House Stopped Midway By Delhi Police

Entry and exit of Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan and Janpath station were shut.
Outlook Web Bureau
AAP March To PM's House Stopped Midway By Delhi Police
Courtesy: Twitter/ANI
AAP March To PM's House Stopped Midway By Delhi Police
outlookindia.com
2018-06-17T19:20:12+0530

Leaders and thousands of Aam Aadmi Party workers were stopped by the police midway as they were marching to  the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi on Sunday. The Delhi Police said no permission was sought for it, even as AAP leaders alleged that party supporters were being prevented from taking part in the rally.

Earlier, five prime metro stations in the heart of Delhi were closed in view of the protest march by AAP workers from Mandi House to the Prime Minister's residence.

Advertisement opens in new window

The march which began around 4 pm is in support of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and three of his cabinet colleagues, who have been holding a sit-in at the LG office for the last one week, demanding that Lt Governor Anil Baijal direct IAS officers to end their "strike".

They also demand that the Lt Governor approve the proposal for doorstep delivery of ration.

Advertisement opens in new window

READ ALSOSituation Is So Bad That CM Of Delhi Cannot Even Decide His Own Peon': Arvind Kejriwal On Sit-In Protest

Kejriwal had on Friday said that the march was planned after his letters to the prime minister, seeking his intervention in the matter, drew no response. 

Lok Kalyan Marg metro station, which falls in the vicinity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg was the first to were shut ahead of the march.

Advertisement opens in new window

"As advised by Delhi Police, no entry or exit will be available at Lok Kalyan Marg station from 12 noon onwards till further directions," a senior DMRC official said earlier.

He later said four more stations were closed, but interchange facilities at Central Secretariat station would be available.

"As advised by the police, entry and exit at four more metro stations will be closed from 2 pm onwards till further directions. The stations are -- Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan and Janpath," the official said.

"However, interchange between Yellow and Violet Lines at Central Secretariat will remain available," he added.

A huge number of people gathered at the Mandi House station roundabout by 4 pm. The crowd is marching through the streets of Lutyens' Delhi amid security deployment in the area.

(With PTI inputs)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Arvind Kejriwal Narendra Modi Delhi AAP: Aam Aadmi Party BJP Protests National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Modi Govt Will Have To Do Lot More To Win Over Muslims: Union Minister Mukhtar Naqvi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters