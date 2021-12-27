Advertisement
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
76 Lawyers Urge CJI To Take Cognisance Of 'Ate Speeches' At Events In Delhi, Haridwar

The letter has been signed by senior advocates Salman Khurshid, Dushyant Dave, and Meenakshi Arora among others.

N. V. Ramana, Chief Justice of India. | PTI Photo

2021-12-27T21:30:22+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 9:30 pm

Seventy-six lawyers have written to Chief Justice N V Ramana, requesting him to take suo motu cognisance of hate speeches allegedly made at separate events organised in Delhi and Haridwar. The letter alleged that the speeches delivered during the events were not mere hate speeches but amounted to an open call for murder of an entire community.

"The said speeches thus, pose a grave threat not just to the unity and integrity of our country but also endanger the lives of millions of Muslim citizens," the letter said. "It is also pointed out that the recent speeches are a part of a series of similar speeches that we have come across in the past... Thus, urgent judicial intervention is required to prevent such events that seem to have become the order of the day," it read.

The letter has been signed by senior advocates Salman Khurshid, Dushyant Dave, and Meenakshi Arora among others. An FIR was lodged in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district against Jitendra Narayan Tyagi and others in connection with alleged hate speeches delivered at a 'Dharma Sansad' to incite violence against the minorities. The second event was organised by the Hindu Yuva Vahini in Delhi.

-With PTI Inputs

Outlook Web Desk Justice NV Ramana New Delhi Advocate(s) / Lawyer Chief Justice of India (CJI) Muslims Indian Penal Code (IPC) Hinduism
