The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
17 March 2018 Last Updated at 5:33 pm International News Analysis

14 Feared Dead From Suspected Migrant Boat Sinking Off A Greek Island

Three people, two women and a man,managed to reach the coast and alert authorities.
Outlook Web Bureau
14 Feared Dead From Suspected Migrant Boat Sinking Off A Greek Island
Representative Image-File
14 Feared Dead From Suspected Migrant Boat Sinking Off A Greek Island
outlookindia.com
2018-03-17T17:34:32+0530

Greece's coast guard said today the bodies of 14 people have been recovered from the sea off a Greek island in the eastern Aegean following the sinking of a suspected migrant smuggling boat.

A massive search and rescue operation was underway to locate four others believed missing.

Initially, the bodies of four children, one man and one woman were recovered off the island of Agathonisi, south of the island of Samos, the coast guard said.

Advertisement opens in new window

Eight more bodies were recovered shortly after near Agathonisi. A coast guard spokeswoman said it was not immediately known whether they were adults or minors.

Three people, two women and a man,managed to reach the coast and alert authorities.

The three told authorities they had been in a wooden boat which sank with an estimated 21 people on board. The reasons for the sinking were not immediately clear, and authorities said the total number of people who had been on board was also unclear.

Three aircraft, Greek navy and coast guard vessels, a vessel from the European border agency Frontex and private boats were scouring the area to search for the missing.

Despite a two-year deal between the European Union and Turkey designed to stop the flow of migrants and refugees into Europe using the popular route from the Turkish coast to nearby Greek islands, dozens and sometimes hundreds of people continue to make the journey each week.

AP

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Greece Migrants-Outsiders Accidents Naval and Maritime International News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Kerala Gets Its 'Official' State Fruit
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters