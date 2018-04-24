10 dead, 16 Injured After Truck Runs Over Pedestrians In Toronto

At least 10 people died and sixteen others were injured when a truck ran over pedestrians after jumping the curb in Toronto on Monday, the local police confirmed.

"The van involved in multiple pedestrians stuck in the Yonge and Finch area of Toronto has been located and the driver arrested," the Toronto Police wrote on Twitter.



Meanwhile, an eyewitness told CNN that he saw the van and it appeared as if the driver was targeting people.



"This person was intentionally doing this, he was killing everybody. He kept going, he kept going. People were getting hit, one after another," the witness said.



Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the situation was being monitored closely.



"Our thoughts are with all those affected by the terrible incident at Yonge and Finch in Toronto. Thank you to the first responders working at the scene - we're monitoring the situation closely," he wrote on Twitter.



Officers were called to the scene at 1:27 pm (local time).

