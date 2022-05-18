Washington DC’s Mormon Temple Opens For The First Time In Nearly 50 Years

Situated along the Capital Beltway in Washington DC, the Mormon Temple or the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in the last 50 years, has been frequented by only a select few — members of the Church. Reason? Entry to the temple is prohibited unless you’re member of the Church. However, that is going to change for the next few days.

The general public can now acquaint itself with the pristine hallways of the Church till June 11 this year, after which it will become sealed off for the public again. The Church has been closed since 2018 for renovations is considered one of the most sacred spaces. It was originally designed by Fred L. Markham, Harold K. Beecher, Henry P. Fetzer, and Keith Wilcox and its interiors as well as exteriors remain mostly the same, with subtle changes. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has temples across with globe —173 to be precise — since the 1830s. However, the one in Washington DC is the tallest amongst all.

The verdant exteriors of the temple Shutterstock

The interiors of the white marbled structure remained immune to the general public as the entry to the Church was sealed off nearly 50 years ago, since it first opened in 1974. However, the visitors now can expect to see the structure in all its glory with the arch motifs, the light’s delicate play from the tainted glasses, the religious pastural paintings as well as the gold-leaf line work. As opposed to its verdant setting outside, the interiors are all in white and cream and subtle, occasional hints of blue. One can also visit the ceremonial rooms inside the premises. The entry to the Church for the public remains free and doesn’t require reserving any tickets. However, the parking spots are limited and require an advance reservation.