The Best Of Sikkim's Famous Hot Springs

Sikkim has many hot springs known for their medicinal and therapeutic value. The most accessible are the ones located at Phurchachu (Reshi), Borong, Ralong, and Yumesamdong. All these hot springs (locals often refer to them as ‘cha chu’) have high sulphur content and are located near riverbanks. The average temperature of the water in these hot springs is 50 degree centigrade. Just like the state's peaks, lakes, caves, these hot springs are also considered holy.

Reshi

This hot spring is on the banks of the Rangit River, about 6km from Legship. Apart from visitors coming here for the curative properties, the picturesque hot spring is also a popular tourist attraction. Basic accommodation such as trekker huts available. Nearby is the Lho Khandro Sang Phug cave (or the cave of occult fairies) and a small monastery. Come here during the winter months and spend a week or more soaking in these springs if you really want to benefit from their healing properties.

Borong and Ralong

If you have any aches and kinks to iron out, visit Ravangla’s two hot springs on the banks of Rangit River—Borong and Ralong. Ralong can be reached after an hour-long walk from Ralong monastery. Borong is 7km from Ralong, and a 40-minute walk downhill.

You may stay in temporary tents and huts but carry sleeping bags and ration. According to local people, visitors are known to camp here for weeks to enjoy the therapeutic power of the sulphur springs. The area is also great for gentle hikes and treks. November to February is the best time to visit the area.

Yumesamdong

Reaching this hot spring in north Sikkim–about 15km away by road from Yumthang valley–is half the fun owing to the scenic surroundings. But the ride can be a bumpy one. The place is also known as the Zero Point. Perched at over 15,000 feet, there are a string of hot sulphur pools, which are also revered by the local people.

Snow peaks overlook the vast expanse. In spring/summer, you may find the surrounding area dotted with alpine flowers. In winter, the place goes under snow. Tourists require a protected area permit (check with Sikkim Tourism or a government approved travel agency). Return to base if you feel any kind of breathing difficulty or other problems.

Yumthang

After visiting the beautiful Yumthang valley and enjoying at the little market at Yumthang, head to the Yumthang Hot Spring to experience a profound sense of isolation. While driving back from Yumthang valley to Lachung, right after the food kiosks and souvenir shops, a hiker’s pathway on your left leads to a small pedestrian bridge beautifully lined with prayer flags.

This bridge takes you to the hot spring hidden in a brown wooden house towards the right side of the bridge. The water here remains warm even when it’s freezing cold outside. Locals also believe that the water has medicinal properties and is a great healer because of its rich sulphur content. Allow at least half an hour to take a meditative dip in the refreshing water of the hotspring.

Dzongu

If taking a dip at a hot sulphur spring set amidst dense forest is your idea of getting drenched in nature, then you must head to the Lingdem village in Lower Dzongu. A short trek inside a forest leads you to two log cabins housing the hot springs, which are believed to have medicinal qualities and healing powers.