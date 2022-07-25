Taj Mahal Emerges As The Highest Revenue Generating Monument In India

The epitome of love, the Taj Mahal, has been voted the highest revenue-generating monument in India. Despite the covid-19 pandemic followed by travel restrictions and only a limited number of visitors allowed inside the monument, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) stated that the monument sold tickets amounting to a total of Rs 132 crore.

In 2019-2020, the total revenue received from Taj Mahal was Rs 97.5 crore. Likewise, in 2021-22, the total revenue generated was Rs 26.61 crore. ASI noted that 24 per cent of the total revenue has been generated by the Taj Mahal alone.

These figures come in the wake of a new arrangement which was introduced in December 2018. A separate entry permit of Rs 200 was charged to see the main mausoleum (marble enclosure) where the graves of the Mughal royal have been stored. This led to an additional collection of Rs 17.76 crore which was received by the ASI.

Other sites like the Red Fort and Qutub Minar in Delhi have led to a collection of Rs 6.01 crore and Rs 5.07 crore in 2021-2022, respectively. In 2019–20, the Red Fort, the 16th century old palace, was able to garner Rs 16.23 crore, whereas, in 2020–21, it collected only Rs 90 lakh.

On the other hand, Qutub Minar, the 12th century brick minaret, collected Rs 20.17 crore in 2019–20, whereas, during 2020-21, it was able to collect only Rs 1.56 crore.

There are other famous and iconic sites which fall under the list of the highest revenue-generating heritage sites in ASI. Sites like the Agra Fort, Humayun’s Tomb in Delhi, a group of monuments at Mamallapuram, the Sun Temple at Konark, Chittorgarh Fort, Ellora Caves, Shaniwar Wada in Pune, Golconda Fort in Hyderabad, and the Khajuraho group of temples have also been featured.

Through this survey, 3,693 monuments, including 143 ticketed sites, are being managed as well as protected.