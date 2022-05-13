Now you can add more stop to your Konkan itinerary when travelling in Maharashtra. Songaon. Near Khed in Ratnagiri district. Early this month, under the aegis of the Songaon Ecotourism, a community based conservation tourism project, visitors can enjoy a crocodile safari in the Vashishti River. The river is home to Indian Mugger crocodiles, also known as Marsh Crocodiles. The backwaters of the river are dotted with many picturesque spots and have a few small islands.

Mugger or the Marsh crocodile is listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List Image credti: Nisarga Tourism, Konkan, Maharashtra

Songaon Ecotourism is propelled by the Mangrove Cell of the state government. The Mangrove Cell is working towards marine and biodiversity conservation and one of their main programmes include helping local communities to realise economic benefits so that they take an active part in conserving the natural wealth.

The crocodile safari, which operates in batches from 7.30am to 6pm during low tide, has to be booked in advance. Usually, the ride lasts for two hours.

A boat ride through crocodile country Image credit: Nisarga Tourism, Konkan, Maharashtra

The villagers have been trained by the Cell so that they can take visitors on mangrove walking trails, bird watching in the mangroves, and crocodile safaris. Guest can also stay at the homes of villagers and enjoy local cuisine.

According to media reports, though no official survey of the number of mugger crocodiles present in the river has been conducted, local people have said they have counted around 20 in the vicinity.

Separately, a similar crocodile safari is operating in Maldoli (near Chiplun), also on the Vashishti River, for the past few years.