Sunday, Jul 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Travel

Bringing The US Constitution Closer To People

The United States Constitution is enlivened through interactive programmes and exhibits by this Philadelphia based museum

National Constitution Center, Philadelphia, United States
National Constitution Center, Philadelphia, United States Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock.com

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Jul 2022 12:09 pm

It was on Fourth of July, 1776, that the Declaration of Independence was ratified by the Founding Fathers of the United States, a group of revolutionary leaders who united the 13 colonies to announce their freedom from the clutches of Great Britain. The Independence Hall where the US Constitution was ratified and signed was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1979.

And it is in Philadelphia that you will come across the National Constitution Center, a state of the art museum dedicated to the study of the US Constitution. One of the key activities of the Center is educational outreach to make visitors aware about the history of the US Constitution through exhibits and interactive programmes.  

Interestingly, the building is made of American products, including 85,000 square feet of Indiana limestone, 2.6 million pounds of steel, and a half-million cubic feet of concrete, according to the website. The limestone used in the building is from the same quarry as the Empire State Building’s materials.

Through the Interactive Constitution programme, it allows visitors of all ages ‘to engage with the text of the Constitution, discover how experts agree and disagree about its history and meaning, and explore arguments on all sides of the constitutional debates at the center of American life’.

One of their popular programmes reopened recently with Philadelphia based actor Kathy Simpson back to present the story of the US Constitution and its history. After a multimillion dollar renovation and upgrade of the Sidney Kimmel Theater, according to their website, the 360 degree live theatrical production ‘Freedom Rising’ will be performed every half hour. Another interesting stop is the Signers’ Hall where 42 life-size, bronze statues of the Founding Fathers are on display. 

Related stories

Indian Constitution Is Not Merely A Book But An Idea And Commitment: PM Modi

Graffiti Artists Paint Constitutional Rights In Art

Remembering Father Of Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar On Republic Day

Freedom Rising, Signers’ Hall are free with the general admission ticket which also includes visits to the interactive display called ‘The Story of We The People’ and daily educational programmes at the museum.

While there, do not forget to catch a glimpse of a rare, original copy of the first public printing of the Constitution. It was published in the newspaper The Pennsylvania Packet and Daily Advertiser on September 19, 1787, two days after the Constitution was signed; this was the first time that the people got to read the contents of the Constitution.

The National Constitution Center has also lined up a variety of programmes for Fourth of July celebrations this year.

Tags

Travel Explore Fourth Of July The United States Philadelphia National Constitution Center
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 30 Private Law Colleges In India

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 30 Private Law Colleges In India