Namami Health And Wellness Retreat Launches In Kerala, Combining Traditional Wisdom And State-Of-Art Tech

Namami Wellness and Health Edu Pvt. Ltd, an emerging healthcare and hospitality company, has announced the launch of its futuristic wellness centre, Namami Health Retreat and Wellness Sanctuary, at the banks of Periyar River in Ernakulum, Kerala. This retreat provides education and services in wellness and health through the ancient sciences of Yoga, Ayurveda, and complementary alternative medicine while integrating scientific approaches to provide a holistic 360-degree approach to enhance life expectancy.

Namami Health has partnered with different national and international organisations like The Yoga Institute, PNNM Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital, Lexi Health and Dr. Shetty’s Aesthetics to bring on board certified experts in Ayurveda, Naturopathy, Yoga, Acupuncture and fitness. The Namami Approach masters the field of Advanced Aesthetics by providing state-of-art Face and Body Contouring treatments with TESLA Former, Pollogen Maximus and Medifacial. It also offers different treatments and experiences under

Complementary Alternate Medicine, Namami Integrative Methods and Health Technology.

Equipped with modern science and advanced technology, the team at Namami offers differentiated ‘Wellness Formulas’, keeping the guest’s needs and requirements in mind.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Vikram Vishwanath, Founder and Director, Namami Wellness and Health Edu, says that, “Namami Health Retreat and Wellness Sanctuary is uniquely conceptualized to provide the best of both worlds and create a steady platform to combine

remedial traditional wisdom with modern day science and technology. With an aim for all to lead a happier, and healthier version of oneself, our retreat goes beyond everyday wellness retreats and curates tailor made packages with best remedies, functional medicine, post-

operative care, treatments, cuisines, activities and accommodation through strategic partnerships and associations in the lap of nature and luxury.”

For families with children, the retreat host plenty of fun-filled activities to help develop a child’s cognitive skills and creativity. Indoor and outdoor activities are thoughtfully planned to engage every child’s interest and imagination. Focussing on Digital Detox, it engages in activities like flameless cooking, jungle gyms, yoga with kids, etc. Families together can take a leisure stroll in the Butterfly Garden, and enjoy bird watching, nature walks, treks and trails.

The resort offers 79 rooms and villas, a range of culinary experiences, curated recreation spaces and a holistic approach towards a healthy lifestyle. The contemporary interiors expand the local living experience based on the traditional principles of architecture, construction and carpentry. Backed by the lush green forests of Kerala, Namami Health Retreat offers a peaceful environment for everyone on the road towards healthy lifestyle.