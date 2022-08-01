Mystery Spot In Santa Cruz Which Defies Gravity

Curious tourists from all over the world have always wanted to unveil the history of the Santa Cruz Mystery Spot. The famous Gravity hills have been one of the most sought-after tourist destinations. The area legit defies gravity. Wondering how? Well, that is because things here move uphill instead of downhill. Not just this, there are other mysteries too which surround the area. With the knowledge of how these wonders happen, tourists can now enjoy nature at its finest along with completely understanding the phenomena.

History Of The Mystery Spot In Santa Cruz

The Mystery Spot in Santa Cruz was founded in 1939 by George Prather, who noticed a strange phenomenon while walking past the area one day. Later, he purchased the land and built the cabin which became a major tourist attraction. It is one of the famous tourist destinations in California.

The Famous Gravity Hills

Aforementioned already about the Gravity Hills, there’s a simple game of logic and science behind this. It is basically an optical illusion created by tilting the road which makes it look like things going uphill but in reality, it is actually going downhill.

Eyes tend to betray the mind and body. What you see, is difficult to shake off while you walk downhill. Thus, creating an illusion. There are several theories associated with phenomena. The theories also include the presence of supernatural elements but in reality, it is just the results of magnetic forces.

The gravity really defies once you enter the house. You can stand at any angle and you will still not fall flat on your face. The architecture in the interior also drives visitors crazy and curious. It is caused by illusion as well as the tilted structure of the house.

In simpler words, people need to understand this one concept – it is the house that is standing at an angle, not the people. Hence, humans do not have to stand at any particular degree or a straight line. The house is structured in such a way to give you a glimpse.