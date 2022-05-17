Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Enjoy A Hands-on Experience At The Museum This Week

Museums across India are holding many interactive programmes and special exhibitions as part of the World Museum Week and International Museum Day

Enjoy A Hands-on Experience At The Museum This Week
Display at the National Museum, New Delhi

Updated: 17 May 2022 9:08 am

Ancient stone inscriptions, a goblet studded with precious stones from which Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan used to drink, old masks, and many other heretofore never seen on display will be exhibited by the Kolkata-based Indian Museum as part of the International Museum Week celebration (which started on May 16) and International Museum Day (IMD, May 18) this year.

The theme for this year’s International Museum Day is ‘The Power of Museums’. 

India’s Union Ministry of Culture has announced that museums and science centres under it will be holding various programmes between May 16 and 20, this year, as part of the International Museums Day. Participating museums include National Museum (New Delhi), National Gallery of Modern Art (New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru), Allahabad Museum (Prayagraj), Indian Museum (Kolkata), Victoria Memorial Hall (Kolkata), and Salar Jung Museum (Hyderabad. Science cities and centres under National Council of Science Museums will also hold special programmes across their 24 locations in various parts of the country. The ministry has also announced that visitors will have free entry to these museums during the mentioned period. 

The release from the ministry said that special exhibitions, projection mapping shows, extended museum hours, free admission for the week, music/dance performances including flash-mob and targeted activities for children such as clay-modelling, miniature painting, origami workshops have been organized to offer a holistic museum experience to all age groups. Limited edition museum merchandise as well as photo booths in all museums are also being launched as part of the commemoration.

Victoria Memorial in Kolkata launched the week with performances by folk artists and launching of selfie points around the museum building. Some of the key displays which visitors can see during this week are the fountain pen used by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and a small writing desk used by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay. Visitors can also take a look at a special exhibition titled ‘The Making of the VMH.

Museum enthusiasts in New Delhi can join a free programme being organised by the National Museum on May 20 (prior registration required) called ‘An evening of Musical History’. The museum is also hosting many interactive programmes such as Meet the Curators, Museum Educators Meet, free guided programmes, etc.

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya is also hosting several programmes on May 18 to mark IMD. Some of the key events include demonstrations (miniature painting, stone tool technology, etc.), hands-on-activities (design your own ancient coin, etc.), special gallery tours with curators, etc.

