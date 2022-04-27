Hustle It Up With Hostels

One can travel with a far greater peace of mind when accommodation expenses are not burning a hole in your pocket. Hence, enter hostels.

A plethora of cost-effective hostels in India make them viable and attractive options for millennials travelling on a low budget. Some of them even offer unique experiences. For instance, The Hostel Crowd offers three different hostels (Jungle, Summer, and Old Quarter) in various locations in Goa. These are theme-based, affordable living spaces that also provide rooftop yoga lessons, shuttle services, Wi-Fi and guided tours. However, the safest, most reliable option in India would probably be the ones run by the Youth Hostels Association of India. Besides providing nice, economical lodgings to tourists, the organisation also hosts different state- and national-level camping and trekking adventures — an added incentive for thrill-seekers.

Don’t forget the essentials like ear plugs, eye masks and padlocks so that you can have an undisturbed and secure stay.

Carry silk liners and pillowcases to protect yourself from bedbugs.

***

Home Is Where Homestays Are

Having gone through several makeovers, homestays in India are now providing the essence of an intimate resort experience.

A pleasant valley homestay during the monsoon Shutterstock

From the Sunnymead Estate in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh to the Bangala Heritage Hotel and Homestay in Chettinad, homestays seem to be in their honeymoon period all over India. In many cases, homestays essentially entail refurbishing ancestral properties. For instance, Sunnymead is a lovely colonial-style ancestral property that was converted into a bed-and-breakfast in 2011. It, however, retains the earthquake-resistant Dhajji architectural style in which it was built — a point of significant curiosity for the visitors. Other modern homestays offer experiences in keeping with the culture of the land on which they are situated. The popular Chhotaram Prajapat’s Homestay, situated some 20 kilometres from Jodhpur, is a case in point. Huts have consciously been chosen as the residences in order to provide an authentic Rajasthani village experience to the visitors — all in keeping with the belief that India’s heart and soul resides in its rural areas.

You can choose your hosts and stays as per your interests.

Even the best homestays might offer used toiletries and linen. So, it’s best to pack your personal kit.

Take note of the checking-in and checking-out times at the homestays in certain locations, as these may be dependent on their connectivity with the city.

***

Cherish the Intimacy at Boutique Hotels

If you want an extravagant travel experience with a luxurious touch, then boutique hotels should be your go-to.

Inside the Udaipur Palace Shutterstock

Offering a personal touch to your travel venture, boutique hotels are highly intimate and feature a strong artistic sense with an irresistible charm – think elegance, eclecticism, and fascinating décor and elements that make the experience different. Boutique hotels comprise a maximum of 100-200 rooms. If you are a sucker for privacy, comfort and quiet, then you can book one of the hotels such as La Villa in Puducherry, Shahpura Bagh in Rajasthan, RAAS in Jodhpur, Ahilya by the Sea in Goa, and many more. Boutique hotels provide a hyper-seasonal menu with the freshest ingredients and usually have destination-worthy eateries which are just a cherry on top of the cake. Furthermore, the heritage designs and unmatched hospitality with high-end amenities like open-air swimming pools, stylish bars and lounge areas, salons or spas, premium interiors, unique group activities like yoga sessions or nature hikes, along with complimentary breakfasts make such stays wholesome. Guests staying in a boutique hotel, on the other hand, are assured satisfaction because boutique hotels are built to cater to personalised services. So, if you're in the mood to splurge, pack your bags and prepare to be spoiled and pampered at a boutique hotel.