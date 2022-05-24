Manipur Hosts Shirui Lily Festival 2022, A Rare Flower Which Cannot Be Replanted Anywhere In The World

Manipur is a state-less-explored. The state flower is Shirui Lily, an endangered specie which cannot be replanted anywhere in the world. Shirui Lily has its origin in Manipur. Thus, to create and raise awareness around this flower, Manipur Tourism hosts the 4th State Level Shirui Lily Festival which starts on 25th May and will end on 28th May 2022. The festival is held around April and May as it is the blooming season.

This flower is rare and Manipur aims at preserving it. The flower fills the environment with a pleasant fragrance. Along with generating awareness of one and only Shirui Lily, Manipur Tourism also aims at educating people on sustainable and responsible tourism. The festival opens the door of opportunities for people belonging to different communities. Tourists will get to witness the scenic views of the Ukhrul district and learn the history and existence of the tribe – Tangkhul Naga – residing there. The event will be held on the TNL Ground, Phangrei and the Bakshi Ground.

One festival. One flower.

Unifying communities and invigorating Manipur’s rich cultural heritage.



4th edition of State Level #ShiruiLilyFestival2022 will be second to none.



This May, Come Celebrate the uniqueness.



As the count down begins for the much awaited festival. pic.twitter.com/CEkmC06Ch4 — Manipur Tourism (@TourismManipur) May 20, 2022

The festival stretches over four days to display the traditions and culture of the state. According to Manipur Tourism site, the celebration will include events like live music concerts, folk performances, traditional dances, indigenous games and competitions, and art and handicraft exhibitions. You will also get to taste ethnic food eateries. Camping, biking and a lot of other adventure activities will be held too. Different music bands from all over the world will also participate. The famous international rock bands – Nazareth and Extreme will also be performing at the event.

Ukhrul district has other tourist destination sites to offer. Located at a distance of 83 kilometres to the east of Imphal, the district has the famous Kangkhui Lime Caves. It’s a pre-historic cave. Adding to the list is Shirui Hills where the state flower of Manipur blooms. Another tourist destination Longpi Village is known for its famous black pottery crafts which are widely used in different cities and towns of Manipur.