Known for its vibrant culinary scene, Goa has a lot on its plate to offer (quite literally). Right from a typical Goan or Konkan fare to a fusion or finger food, you name it and they have it. With various established as well as up and coming outposts, Goa is a hub for the lovers of food. But if you’re the one to take the road less travelled and ditch the popular outposts in search of places the locals prefer for an authentic Goan cuisine, then we’ve got you covered. We spoke to Samarth Kholkar, an Airbnb experience host, Karen Tewari, founder and director of Kidventure Camps and Cheryl Gonsalves, a software engineer by profession and an Airbnb host by passion, and figured out the places the locals frequent. Here is what they shared:

Panjim

The capital of Goa is home to many small outposts excelling in providing an authentic Goan culinary experience. Viva and George Bar in Panjim are highly recommended for their authentic and lip smacking chicken and pork dishes. For authentic fish thalis, Bombil and Peep Kitchen are the top rated choices. Bombil’s quaint Goan vibe also stands out for the visitors.

If you’re looking for some quick bites in Fontainhas, the Relax Inn is quite popular. While here one must try the prawn resois, coming from the Goan/Portuguese cuisine. Another recommendation is the Panjim Inn for their Portuguese cuisine. Enthusiasts here should not miss out on the chicken cafreal and the vindaloo. Panjim is brimming with local favourites. And another one is Peep Kitchen. A very popular choice for an authentic, vegetarian Goan cuisine, it is one of the finest places in the state.

If you’re looking to explore the shack vibe a little further, then Babazin’s Shack on the Mandovi river is a top pick. Serving only authentic Goan food, everything here is extremely rich in flavours. What more you ask? Give the feni also a shot and thank us later.

Following the vibe trail, Hospedaria Venite is not far behind. With a quirky vibe, trendy interiors and lip-smacking Portuguese-Goan dishes, it is a highly popular spot among the locals.

North Goa

Kamlabai in Mapusa is one of the top picks by the locals for its authentic Goan seafood. Not only rich in flavours, but it is also reasonably priced while checking all boxes on the quality index. While here do not miss out on the fish thali, which is a local favourite. Annapurna in Parra, a short distance from Mapusa, also comes highly recommended by the locals. Another local favourite in the northern part of the state is Florentine at Saligao. Famous for their chicken cafrial, they have an excellent selection of dishes.

South Goa

The culinary trail in Goa seems to have many hotspots in the southern part of the state. If you find yourself in and around Assolna, then Seaman’s Nest and Starlight are both equally tempting choices, with terrific local Goan food on their menu.

Another local favourite in Assolna is Amerelia, which serves seafood and local Goan fare by the Sal river. For those looking for the Goan fish thali in south Goa, a highly recommended outpost is Mother’s Recipe in Benaulim. Run by a Goan family, the food is prepared with love in their tiny, old Goa home.

If you’re looking for the freshest seafood then your quest will end at Dharmu in Loutolim. We’ve been told that Mandar, the owner, makes sure to shop for fresh catch himself to ensure the authenticity and richness of the flavours.