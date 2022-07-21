Indian Travellers Do Not Require Visas For These 60 Countries, Here’s The Full List

We all have a desire to visit a foreign country at least once in our lifetime. An Indian passport holder can now achieve their dream hassle-free by visiting these 60 countries which do not require a prior visa. Yes, you read that right! Henley Passport Index, a global passport rankings chart, India is placed at 87th position on the world’s most powerful passports list for 2022. Japan tops the list by giving its citizens visa-free access to 193 destinations. Followed by Singapore and South Korea.
India’s position on the 87th means that India gives visa-free access to 60 countries. Earlier, India had imposed a ban on international travel due to the covid-19 pandemic. After two years, the ban was revoked in March 2022. This has helped in the recovery of the tourism industry and strengthened the passport rank. Travel has become cheaper and more affordable by making it visa-free.
The top ten countries on the list include Germany, Spain, Finland, Luxembourg, and Italy. The USA stands in the seventh position by giving visa-free access to 186 countries. The UK, on the other hand, stands in the sixth position, giving access to free-visa to 187 countries.
Here’s the list of countries where Indian passport holders do not require a prior visa:
- Cook Islands
- Fiji
- Marshall Islands
- Micronesia
- Niue
- Palau Islands
- Samoa
- Tuvalu
- Vanuatu
- Iran
- Jordan
- Oman
- Qatar
- Albania
- Serbia
- Barbados
- British Virgin Islands
- Dominica
- Grenada
- Haiti
- Jamaica
- Montserrat
- St. Kitts and Nevis
- St. Lucia
- St. Vincent and the Grenadines
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Bhutan
- Cambodia
- Indonesia
- Laos
- Macao (SAR China)
- Maldives
- Myanmar
- Nepal
- Sri Lanka
- Thailand
- Timor-Leste
- Bolivia
- El Salvador
- Botswana
- Burundi
- Cape Verde Islands
- Comoro Islands
- Ethiopia
- Gabon
- Guinea-Bissau
- Madagascar
- Mauritania
- Mauritius
- Mozambique
- Rwanda
- Senegal
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Somalia
- Tanzania
- Togo
- Tunisia
- Uganda
- Zimbabwe