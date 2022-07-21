Indian Travellers Do Not Require Visas For These 60 Countries, Here’s The Full List

We all have a desire to visit a foreign country at least once in our lifetime. An Indian passport holder can now achieve their dream hassle-free by visiting these 60 countries which do not require a prior visa. Yes, you read that right! Henley Passport Index, a global passport rankings chart, India is placed at 87th position on the world’s most powerful passports list for 2022. Japan tops the list by giving its citizens visa-free access to 193 destinations. Followed by Singapore and South Korea.

India’s position on the 87th means that India gives visa-free access to 60 countries. Earlier, India had imposed a ban on international travel due to the covid-19 pandemic. After two years, the ban was revoked in March 2022. This has helped in the recovery of the tourism industry and strengthened the passport rank. Travel has become cheaper and more affordable by making it visa-free.

The top ten countries on the list include Germany, Spain, Finland, Luxembourg, and Italy. The USA stands in the seventh position by giving visa-free access to 186 countries. The UK, on the other hand, stands in the sixth position, giving access to free-visa to 187 countries.

Here’s the list of countries where Indian passport holders do not require a prior visa:

Cook Islands

Fiji

Marshall Islands

Micronesia

Niue

Palau Islands

Samoa

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

Iran

Jordan

Oman

Qatar

Albania

Serbia

Barbados

British Virgin Islands

Dominica

Grenada

Haiti

Jamaica

Montserrat

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Trinidad and Tobago

Bhutan

Cambodia

Indonesia

Laos

Macao (SAR China)

Maldives

Myanmar

Nepal

Sri Lanka

Thailand

Timor-Leste

Bolivia

El Salvador

Botswana

Burundi

Cape Verde Islands

Comoro Islands

Ethiopia

Gabon

Guinea-Bissau

Madagascar

Mauritania

Mauritius

Mozambique

Rwanda

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

Tanzania

Togo

Tunisia

Uganda