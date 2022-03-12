Saturday, Mar 12, 2022
Hit Up The Goa Collective Bazaar Pop-Up This Summer

The Westin Goa recently announced an year-long association with The Goa Collective Bazaar (GCB). This month’s edition will take place on March 22, from 3pm to 3am.

The event is set to redefine flea markets in Goa Shutterstock

Updated: 12 Mar 2022 1:14 pm

Catering to localities and tourists who have spent many days at Anjuna Flea Market, and Ingo’s Saturday Night Market, The Westin Goa now redefines flea markets and brings you a completely new shopping experience.

Elevating the overall shopping experience, guests can also treat their tastebuds to an array of options from street food, BBQ delights, and curated cocktails from the Drift – The Westin Goa’s pool bar to name a few. The Feb’22 edition of GCB which was also the first The Westin Goa x The Goa Collective Bazaar witnessed 700+ footfalls with over 70+ unique stalls giving attendees a glimpse of the property. Additionally, this new venture is aimed at promoting local brands, giving them a space to showcase their offerings and ultimately creating an experiential for the Goa community. 

This month, the Goa Collective Bazaar popup will take place on Tuesday, 22nd March at The Westin Goa, 3pm onwards.  With an entry fee of Rs. 100, guests can immerse themselves and partake in the flea market, support Goan artisans and designers, bask and groove to the live music, treat their tastebuds to lip-smacking food, and make the most of the freewheeling market. Entry of kids below the age of 10 is absolutely free.

