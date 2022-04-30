Bengaluru Local: Cinco de Mayo Celebration At Sanchez

Puebla, a city in east-central Mexico is better known as the site of the famous battle where the Mexican forces defeated a much stronger French army on fifth of May in 1862. But Puebla is also known for its gastronomic tradition, especially the mole poblano.

So this fifth May, while Mexico and parts of the United States commemorate the day – Cinco de Mayo – here is your chance to sample some of the specialties of Puebla in Bengaluru. The city’s Mexican specialty restaurant Sanchez is ready to unfurl the Cinco de Mayo celebrations with a special menu curated by Chef Vikas Seth.

Begin with a sip of the Horchata, a summer drink made with ground almonds, rice and hint of cinnamon with a sweet, creamy taste. Dig into the Mexcian classic, Chilli Relleno, as the starter; made with mild, fried chilli pepper along with a filling of ancho and queso fresco, topped with chipotle cheese sauce and accompanied by fresh tomato salsa.

From the Sanchez Cinco de Mayo menu

The main course consists of the Poblano Mole or Mole Enchiladas made with corn tortillas generously filled with Morita spiced pulled chicken, dripped in poblano chocolate mole with a drizzle of sour cream and sesame seeds. Vegetarians can opt for the Mole Verde where corn tortilla is stuffed with guajillo and arbol tossed vegetables covered in a vibrant green sauce topped with sour cream and sesame seeds. Both the dishes will be served alongside flavoursome Mexican rice and refried beans.

Round up your meal with the dessert Sopapillas, nicknamed homemade cinnamon rolls; a pastry made of honey, dark chocolate, freshly sliced mango cubes, and vanilla ice cream dusted with cinnamon sugar.

What and where: The Cinco de Mayo Mexican menu will be available at the UB City and Indiranagar outlets of Sanchez from May 5 to 8, 2022; between 11.30am and 11.30pm.