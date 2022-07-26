Assam’s Barak Valley Will Soon Have Another New Wildlife Sanctuary

Assam’s Barak Valley is all geared up to get its second Wildlife Sanctuary. The government has recently approved it. Barak Valley is home to several kinds of plants and animals. The new Barak Bhuban Wildlife Sanctuary will be opened between the Barak River and the Sonai River.

The new wildlife sanctuary will be spread over an area of 320 sq. km. According to media reports, the area has eight recording species of primates like slow loris, rhesus macaque, pig-tailed macaque, stump-tailed macaque, Assamese macaque, capped langur, hoolock gibbon and phayre’s leaf monkey.

According to media reports, on July 19, the official order read, “ In exercise of the power conferred by Section 35 of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 as amended up to date, the Governor of Assam is pleased to declare its intention to constitute the area described in the Schedule annexed hereto as the Barak Bhuban Wildlife Sanctuary.”

Another notable feature about the place is, that the habitat is suitable and important for king cobra, as per the Cachar Forest Division.

The official order further read, “ The Governor of Assam further hereby appoints the Deputy Commissioner, Cachar, Silchar, to enquire into and determine the existence, the nature, and extent of any rights/claims alleged to exist in favor of any person or persons, in or over any land within the limit described in the schedule below.”

With the new wildlife sanctuary, there are high chances of employment for the locals who reside there. Along with this, a Shiva temple is also located at the site. These will help in attracting tourists as well as creating employment opportunities for the locals.

According to media reports, the Barak Valley is home to 550 species of birds and 100 species of mammals. It is named after the second-largest river in the northeast and is spread across three districts – Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj.