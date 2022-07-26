Tuesday, Jul 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Travel

Assam’s Barak Valley Will Soon Have Another New Wildlife Sanctuary

The new Barak Bhuban Wildlife Sanctuary will be opened between the Barak River and the Sonai River

The Barak Bhuban Wildlife Sanctuary will be spread over an area of 320 sq. km
The Barak Bhuban Wildlife Sanctuary will be spread over an area of 320 sq. km Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jul 2022 2:59 pm

Assam’s Barak Valley is all geared up to get its second Wildlife Sanctuary. The government has recently approved it. Barak Valley is home to several kinds of plants and animals. The new Barak Bhuban Wildlife Sanctuary will be opened between the Barak River and the Sonai River.

The new wildlife sanctuary will be spread over an area of 320 sq. km. According to media reports, the area has eight recording species of primates like slow loris, rhesus macaque, pig-tailed macaque, stump-tailed macaque, Assamese macaque, capped langur, hoolock gibbon and phayre’s leaf monkey.

According to media reports, on July 19, the official order read, “ In exercise of the power conferred by Section 35 of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 as amended up to date, the Governor of Assam is pleased to declare its intention to constitute the area described in the Schedule annexed hereto as the Barak Bhuban Wildlife Sanctuary.”

Related stories

Assam’s Behali Reserve Forest Designated As Wildlife Sanctuary

A Laidback Tea Garden Stay In Assam

Gahori with Lai Xaag To Goalando Steamer Curry: Hit Up Nohoru For The Best Assamese And Bangla Dishes

Another notable feature about the place is, that the habitat is suitable and important for king cobra, as per the Cachar Forest Division.

The official order further read, “ The Governor of Assam further hereby appoints the Deputy Commissioner, Cachar, Silchar, to enquire into and determine the existence, the nature, and extent of any rights/claims alleged to exist in favor of any person or persons, in or over any land within the limit described in the schedule below.”

With the new wildlife sanctuary, there are high chances of employment for the locals who reside there. Along with this, a Shiva temple is also located at the site. These will help in attracting tourists as well as creating employment opportunities for the locals.

According to media reports, the Barak Valley is home to 550 species of birds and 100 species of mammals. It is named after the second-largest river in the northeast and is spread across three districts – Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj.

Tags

Travel Travel Travel & Tourism Assam Animals & Wildlife Wildlife Sanctuaries In India Wildlife Tourism Wildlife Sanctuaries Barak Valley
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Russia Attacks Ukraine’s Black Sea Port After Grain Exports Deal

Russia Attacks Ukraine’s Black Sea Port After Grain Exports Deal

Who Is Arpita Mukherjee, The Aide Of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, At Whose House ED Found Pile Of Cash

Who Is Arpita Mukherjee, The Aide Of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, At Whose House ED Found Pile Of Cash