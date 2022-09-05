Monday, Sep 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Travel

6 Cocktails Named After Cities

From the West to the East, from Manhattan to London, sit back, relax, and take a sip of history.

Cocktails named after cities
Cocktails named after cities Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Sep 2022 3:05 pm

What's in the name of a city? Simply mentioning "New York," "Paris," or "London" might evoke thoughts of a sophisticated lifestyle and impressive buildings. However, the term means more in some of the most well-known and adored cities: a cocktail.

Here are 6 drinks named after cities: 


Manhattan

Manhattan Cocktail
         Manhattan cocktail     Shutterstock

The Manhattan, which originated in New York City's Manhattan Club, is at the top of the list. The drink is swirled and filtered after being made with whiskey, sweet vermouth, and bitters. Cherry is placed on top to finish it. Tennessee whiskey, Canadian whiskey, Bourbon, or blended whiskey are the most often used whiskeys. 


 Singapore Sling

Singapore Sling Cocktail
      Singapore sling cocktail     Shutterstock

The Singapore Sling has become as well-known as the nation itself, winning over many people's hearts and stomachs. It was first created by Ngiam Tong Boon in 1915 for the Raffles Hotel in Singapore and has since gained popularity all over the world. Sounds scrumptious, no? Today, there are numerous versions of this gin sling.

The Brooklyn

Brooklyn cocktail
The Brooklyn cocktail Shutterstock

Long before Brooklyn became known for hipster bars and speciality cocktails, there was a cocktail called the Brooklyn. It is also a whiskey-based cocktail, like the Manhattan. The Brooklyn cocktail is prepared in a martini glass with whiskey, dry vermouth, maraschino liqueur, Angostura bitters, and an orange peel garnish.

Blue Hawaii 

Blue hawaiian cocktail
      Blue Hawaii cocktail    Shutterstock

This drink was created in the 1950s by famed head bartender Harry Yee of the Hilton Hawaiian Village (formerly the Kaiser Hawaiian Village) in Waikiki, Hawaii, as a way to accentuate the blue hue of their Curacao liqueur. It is a prime example of a bartender's creativity.

Moscow Mule

Related stories

5 Scenic Islands To Add To Your Travel List

Making Sustainable Choices Through Food As You Travel

5 Glamping Resorts For The Luxurious Traveller In You

Moscow mule cocktail
Moscow mule cocktail Shutterstock

The Moscow Mule is not a Russian export, despite its name. It was created by the proprietor of a struggling Smirnoff in the 1950s. It's one of the most popular cocktails available today.

London Buck

London buck cocktail
       London buck cocktail Shutterstock

A popular summer cooler during the Roaring Twenties was the straightforward, sweet, and fizzy Gin Buck, also known as a London Buck or a Ginger Rogers ( the actress of the same name). The Buck's Club in London in the 1920s gave rise to the drink known as the London Buck, which is where the term "Buck" originated.

Tags

Travel Cocktails Destination Cities New York London Drinks Manhattan History Gin Whiskey Alcohol & Drinking
NEXT MATCH
SL
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Akshay Kumar Blames This Actor For Box- Office Failure OF His Films

Akshay Kumar Blames This Actor For Box- Office Failure OF His Films

Short Story: Waiting For The Maestro

Short Story: Waiting For The Maestro