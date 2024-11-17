Sports

WI Vs ENG, 4th T20I: West Indies Chase Down 219-Run Target, Win By Five Wickets

Shai Hope and Evin Lewis made half centuries in a rapid 136-run opening stand as the West Indies completed a record run-chase to beat England by five wickets in Gros Islet, St Lucia on Sunday (November 17, 2024) in the fourth T20 international. Hope made 54 from 24 balls and Lewis made 68 from 31 balls, with seven sixes and four fours, in a partnership which lasted only 9.1 overs but enabled the West Indies to reach a winning target of 219. The West Indies’ confident start was shaken when Lewis, Hope and Nicholas Pooran fell to consecutive balls in the 10th over. But captain Roston Chase put the innings back on track with 38 from 23 balls and Sherfane Rutherford competed the chase with successive sixes and an over to spare.