West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford hits for six runs to defeat England by five wickets in the fourth T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.
West Indies' captain Rovman Powell eyes the ball after hitting for six runs against England during the fourth T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.
West Indies' Shai Hope, right, and Evin Lewis celebrate scoring a hundred runs during their partnership against England at the fourth T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.
England's Rehan Ahmed bowls against West Indies during the fourth T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.
West Indies' Shai Hope plays a shot from a delivery of England's Sam Curran during the fourth T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.
England's Jacob Bethell hits for six runs from the bowling of West Indies' Gudakesh Motie during the fourth T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.
England's captain Jos Buttler plays a shot against West Indies during the fourth T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.
England's Phil Salt plays a shot for six runs against West Indies during the fourth T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.
England's Phil Salt acknowledges scoring half a century against West Indies during the fourth T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.
England's Will Jacks plays a shot from the bowling of West Indies' Obed McCoy during the fourth T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.