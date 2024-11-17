Sports

WI Vs ENG, 4th T20I: West Indies Chase Down 219-Run Target, Win By Five Wickets

Shai Hope and Evin Lewis made half centuries in a rapid 136-run opening stand as the West Indies completed a record run-chase to beat England by five wickets in Gros Islet, St Lucia on Sunday (November 17, 2024) in the fourth T20 international. Hope made 54 from 24 balls and Lewis made 68 from 31 balls, with seven sixes and four fours, in a partnership which lasted only 9.1 overs but enabled the West Indies to reach a winning target of 219. The West Indies’ confident start was shaken when Lewis, Hope and Nicholas Pooran fell to consecutive balls in the 10th over. But captain Roston Chase put the innings back on track with 38 from 23 balls and Sherfane Rutherford competed the chase with successive sixes and an over to spare.

ENG vs WI 4th T20I
WI vs ENG 4th T20I | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford hits for six runs to defeat England by five wickets in the fourth T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

WI vs ENG 4th T20I
ENG vs WI 4th T20I | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
West Indies' captain Rovman Powell eyes the ball after hitting for six runs against England during the fourth T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

England vs West Indies 4th T20I
West Indies vs England 4th T20I | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
West Indies' Shai Hope, right, and Evin Lewis celebrate scoring a hundred runs during their partnership against England at the fourth T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

West Indies vs England 4th T20I
England vs West Indies 4th T20I | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
England's Rehan Ahmed bowls against West Indies during the fourth T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

England vs West Indies
West Indies vs England | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
West Indies' Shai Hope plays a shot from a delivery of England's Sam Curran during the fourth T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

West Indies vs England
England vs West Indies | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
England's Jacob Bethell hits for six runs from the bowling of West Indies' Gudakesh Motie during the fourth T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

England West Indies Cricket
West Indies England Cricket | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
England's captain Jos Buttler plays a shot against West Indies during the fourth T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

West Indies England Cricket
England West Indies Cricket | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
England's Phil Salt plays a shot for six runs against West Indies during the fourth T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

ENG vs WI
WI vs ENG | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
England's Phil Salt acknowledges scoring half a century against West Indies during the fourth T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

WI vs ENG
ENG vs WI | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
England's Will Jacks plays a shot from the bowling of West Indies' Obed McCoy during the fourth T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia.

