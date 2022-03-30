Usain Bolt Becomes Co-owner Of Esports Group WYLDE

Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt has joined esports group WYLDE as a co-owner. The Irish esports organisation revealed that the Jamaican sprinter will be “involved in a range of activities focused on elevating Wylde’s growing brand”. (More Sports News)

Bolt, 35, is a lifelong gamer. Regarded as the greatest sprinter of all time, Bolt holds the world record in the 100 metres, 200 metres, and 4×100 metres relay, with the Jamaican national team. Bolt retired from athletics in 2017.

Bolt had earlier hinted that "something big" was coming. He took to Twitter, and wrote: "It's my time to own a professional sports team" Super excited! Get ready for something Big!".

“It’s my time to own a professional sports team”

Super excited!

Get ready for something Big! ⚡️#Motivated pic.twitter.com/84aqB22czR — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) March 29, 2022

That "owning" part had sent fans into a frenzy.

Then, the 'fastest man on the planet' confirmed the development in another tweet. He wrote: "It’s time for the Fastest Man on the planet to join the fastest growing sport in the world, Esport. This is my team, this is WYLDE."

It’s time for the Fastest Man on the planet to join the fastest growing sport in the world, Esport.

This is my team, this is WYLDE.

Follow @wylde_gg #GOWYLDE ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/XlsAd7DViU — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) March 29, 2022

WYLDE was founded two years ago by Steve Daly, a former investment banker at JP Morgan, and David Cronin, former president and CEO of the American Ireland Funds.

About his association with Wylde, Bolt said that the organistaion "is on a journey to becoming one of the biggest brands in the fastest growing sport in the world. In esports, like in track and field, it’s critical to have that competitive, winning mentality.

“I look forward to working with the WYLDE leadership team to help our players to reach their potential, while also taking care of their physical and mental wellbeing.”

The organisation said that "With esports predicted to attract 1 Bn worldwide viewers by 2025, it is now the fastest growing spectator sport in the world. With @usainbolt onboard, WYLDE are perfectly placed to take the industry by storm."

With esports predicted to attract 1 Bn worldwide viewers by 2025, it is now the fastest growing spectator sport in the world. With @usainbolt onboard, WYLDE are perfectly placed to take the industry by storm. #competitiveperformance #culture #elitegaming #entertainment #GOWYLDE — WYLDE (@WYLDE_gg) March 30, 2022

Currently based in Dublin, Wylde has teams competing in Rainbow Six Siege, VALORANT, Rocket League and FIFA.