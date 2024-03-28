UEFA Women's Champions League: Lyon Women Beat Benfica 4-1 To Enter Semifinals - In Pics

Lyon's Lindsey Horan, right, celebrates with her teammate Melchie Dumornay after winning the women's Champions League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between SL Benfica and Olympique Lyonnais at the Luz Stadium, in Lisbon. Lyon won 2-1.
Lyon's players react at after winning the women's Champions League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between SL Benfica and Olympique Lyonnais at the Luz Stadium, in Lisbon.
Lyon's Sara Daebritz, top right, scores her side's second goal during the women's Champions League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between SL Benfica and Olympique Lyonnais at the Luz Stadium, in Lisbon.
Lyon's Sara Daebritz, right, celebrates with her teammates after scoring her side's second goal during the women's Champions League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between SL Benfica and Olympique Lyonnais at the Luz Stadium, in Lisbon.
Lyon's Lindsey Horan, right, is tackled by Benfica's Ana Seica during the women's Champions League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between SL Benfica and Olympique Lyonnais at the Luz Stadium, in Lisbon.
Lyon's Delphine Cascarino, third from right, celebrates with her teammates after scoring her side's opening goal during the women's Champions League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between SL Benfica and Olympique Lyonnais at the Luz Stadium, in Lisbon.
Lyon's Selma Bacha kicks the ball during the women's Champions League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between SL Benfica and Olympique Lyonnais at the Luz Stadium, in Lisbon.
Lyon's Selma Bacha, left, jumps for the ball with Benfica's Lucia Alves during the women's Champions League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between SL Benfica and Olympique Lyonnais at the Luz Stadium, in Lisbon.
Benfica's Lucia Alves, left, blocks the shot of Lyon's Delphine Cascarino during the women's Champions League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between SL Benfica and Olympique Lyonnais at the Luz Stadium, in Lisbon.
Benfica's Lucia Alves, bottom, challenges for the ball with Lyon's Selma Bacha during the women's Champions League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between SL Benfica and Olympique Lyonnais at the Luz Stadium, in Lisbon.