UEFA Women's Champions League: Lyon Women Beat Benfica 4-1 To Enter Semifinals - In Pics

Delphine Cascarino scored twice to help Lyon advance to the Women's Champions League semi-finals after defeating Benfica. Lyon led 2-1 after the first leg, and a goal in either half from the France winger sent them into the last four for the 13th time. Marie-Yasmine Alidou scored for Benfica on the night to equalise the score. But Cascarino put Lyon back in the lead, and Kadidiatou Diani's late double clinched the victory. Lyon dominated the first half but did not make use of their opportunities. They took the lead in the 43rd minute when forward Eugenie Le Sommer beat Benfica goalkeeper Lena Pauels to a sloppy backpass before laying the ball off for Cascarino to easily lift into an open net.