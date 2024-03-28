Sports

UEFA Women's Champions League: Lyon Women Beat Benfica 4-1 To Enter Semifinals - In Pics

Delphine Cascarino scored twice to help Lyon advance to the Women's Champions League semi-finals after defeating Benfica. Lyon led 2-1 after the first leg, and a goal in either half from the France winger sent them into the last four for the 13th time. Marie-Yasmine Alidou scored for Benfica on the night to equalise the score. But Cascarino put Lyon back in the lead, and Kadidiatou Diani's late double clinched the victory. Lyon dominated the first half but did not make use of their opportunities. They took the lead in the 43rd minute when forward Eugenie Le Sommer beat Benfica goalkeeper Lena Pauels to a sloppy backpass before laying the ball off for Cascarino to easily lift into an open net.

UEFA Women's Champions League: Lyon Women vs Benfica | Photo: AP/Armando Franca

Lyon's Lindsey Horan, right, celebrates with her teammate Melchie Dumornay after winning the women's Champions League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between SL Benfica and Olympique Lyonnais at the Luz Stadium, in Lisbon. Lyon won 2-1.

1/9
UEFA Women's Champions League: Lyon Women vs Benfica | Photo: AP/Armando Franca
Lyon's players react at after winning the women's Champions League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between SL Benfica and Olympique Lyonnais at the Luz Stadium, in Lisbon.

2/9
UEFA Women's Champions League: Lyon Women vs Benfica | Photo: AP/Armando Franca
Lyon's Sara Daebritz, top right, scores her side's second goal during the women's Champions League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between SL Benfica and Olympique Lyonnais at the Luz Stadium, in Lisbon.

3/9
UEFA Women's Champions League: Lyon Women vs Benfica | Photo: AP/Armando Franca
Lyon's Sara Daebritz, right, celebrates with her teammates after scoring her side's second goal during the women's Champions League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between SL Benfica and Olympique Lyonnais at the Luz Stadium, in Lisbon.

4/9
UEFA Women's Champions League: Lyon Women vs Benfica | Photo: AP/Armando Franca
Lyon's Lindsey Horan, right, is tackled by Benfica's Ana Seica during the women's Champions League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between SL Benfica and Olympique Lyonnais at the Luz Stadium, in Lisbon.

5/9
UEFA Women's Champions League: Lyon Women vs Benfica | Photo: AP/Armando Franca
Lyon's Delphine Cascarino, third from right, celebrates with her teammates after scoring her side's opening goal during the women's Champions League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between SL Benfica and Olympique Lyonnais at the Luz Stadium, in Lisbon.

6/9
UEFA Women's Champions League: Lyon Women vs Benfica | Photo: AP/Armando Franca
Lyon's Selma Bacha kicks the ball during the women's Champions League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between SL Benfica and Olympique Lyonnais at the Luz Stadium, in Lisbon.

7/9
UEFA Women's Champions League: Lyon Women vs Benfica | Photo: AP/Armando Franca
Lyon's Selma Bacha, left, jumps for the ball with Benfica's Lucia Alves during the women's Champions League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between SL Benfica and Olympique Lyonnais at the Luz Stadium, in Lisbon.

8/9
UEFA Women's Champions League: Lyon Women vs Benfica | Photo: AP/Armando Franca
Benfica's Lucia Alves, left, blocks the shot of Lyon's Delphine Cascarino during the women's Champions League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between SL Benfica and Olympique Lyonnais at the Luz Stadium, in Lisbon.

9/9
UEFA Women's Champions League: Lyon Women vs Benfica | Photo: AP/Armando Franca
Benfica's Lucia Alves, bottom, challenges for the ball with Lyon's Selma Bacha during the women's Champions League quarterfinals, first leg, soccer match between SL Benfica and Olympique Lyonnais at the Luz Stadium, in Lisbon.

