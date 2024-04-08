Sports

Tottenham 3-1 Nottingham, Premier League Match Report: Spurs Into The Top Four - In Pics

Tottenham took control of the top-four race after second-half goals by Micky van de Ven and Pedro Porro downed relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest 3-1. After Aston Villa dropped points at home to Brentford on Saturday, Spurs knew a victory would send them fourth on goal difference and with a game in hand.

EPL 2023-24: Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forrest | Photo: AP/Ian Walton

Nottingham Forest's Murillo, top, leaps over Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski as the vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forrest at White Hart Lane stadium in London.

EPL 2023-24: Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forrest | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Tottenham's Son Heung-min rests during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forrest at White Hart Lane stadium in London.

EPL 2023-24: Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forrest | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Tottenham's Son Heung-min, right vies for the ball with Nottingham Forest's Andrew Omobamidele during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forrest t White Hart Lane stadium in London.

EPL 2023-24: Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forrest | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Tottenham's Brennan Johnson, at rear attempts to tackle Nottingham Forest's Ola Aina during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forrest t White Hart Lane stadium in London.

EPL 2023-24: Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forrest | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Tottenham's James Maddison, left, vies for the ball with Nottingham Forest's Danilo, during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forrest t White Hart Lane stadium in London.

EPL 2023-24: Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forrest | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Tottenham's Pedro Porro celebrates after scoring his side third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forrest t White Hart Lane stadium in London.

EPL 2023-24: Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forrest | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Tottenham's Pedro Porro, bottom, celebrates with teammate Tottenham's Son Heung-min celebrates after scoring his side third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forrest t White Hart Lane stadium in London.

EPL 2023-24: Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forrest | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Tottenham's Micky van de Ven celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forrest t White Hart Lane stadium in London.

EPL 2023-24: Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forrest | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood is mobbed by teammates after scoring his sides first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forrest t White Hart Lane stadium in London.

