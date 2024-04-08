Tottenham 3-1 Nottingham, Premier League Match Report: Spurs Into The Top Four - In Pics

Nottingham Forest's Murillo, top, leaps over Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski as the vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forrest at White Hart Lane stadium in London.
Tottenham's Son Heung-min rests during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forrest at White Hart Lane stadium in London.
Tottenham's Son Heung-min, right vies for the ball with Nottingham Forest's Andrew Omobamidele during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forrest t White Hart Lane stadium in London.
Tottenham's Brennan Johnson, at rear attempts to tackle Nottingham Forest's Ola Aina during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forrest t White Hart Lane stadium in London.
Tottenham's James Maddison, left, vies for the ball with Nottingham Forest's Danilo, during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forrest t White Hart Lane stadium in London.
Tottenham's Pedro Porro celebrates after scoring his side third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forrest t White Hart Lane stadium in London.
Tottenham's Pedro Porro, bottom, celebrates with teammate Tottenham's Son Heung-min celebrates after scoring his side third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forrest t White Hart Lane stadium in London.
Tottenham's Micky van de Ven celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forrest t White Hart Lane stadium in London.
Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood is mobbed by teammates after scoring his sides first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forrest t White Hart Lane stadium in London.