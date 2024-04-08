Sports

Tottenham 3-1 Nottingham, Premier League Match Report: Spurs Into The Top Four - In Pics

Tottenham took control of the top-four race after second-half goals by Micky van de Ven and Pedro Porro downed relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest 3-1. After Aston Villa dropped points at home to Brentford on Saturday, Spurs knew a victory would send them fourth on goal difference and with a game in hand.