Sumit Nagal Vs Mitchell Krueger Highlights, French Open Qualifiers: India No. 1 Beats American Opponent In Straight Sets

India's Sumit Nagal in action against the USA's Mitchell Krueger in the French Open 2025 Qualifiers First Round match on 20 May 2025. | Photo: Screengrab

Presenting the highlights of the French Open 2025 Qualifiers first round match between India’s Sumit Nagal and the USA’s Mitchell Krueger on Tuesday, 20 May 2025. World no. 170 Nagal caused an early shock by dominating Krueger and securing a striaght-set win by 6-1, 6-1. The Indian player started strong, and despite a lucky break in the first set and a love game in the second, was flawless againts Krueger's quick play. He will move on the next round, where he faces Austria's Jurij Rodionov. Find out the highlights from the Nagal vs Krueger, French Open 2025 match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

20 May 2025, 01:21:14 pm IST Sumit Nagal Vs Mitchell Krueger, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Welcome! Warm greetings to everyone joining in today. This is the beginning of our live coverage of this exciting French Open 2025 clash between Sumit Nagal and Mitchell Krueger. The clash will take place in Court 13 from 2:40 PM IST onwards. To find out where and when to watch the match live in India, read here.

20 May 2025, 01:30:50 pm IST Sumit Nagal Vs Mitchell Krueger, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Recent Form Sumit Nagal: 🔴L 🔴L 🔴L 🟢W 🟢W Mitchell Krueger: 🔴L 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W This is only in ATP-sanctioned tournaments.

20 May 2025, 01:42:26 pm IST Sumit Nagal Vs Mitchell Krueger, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Who Is Mitchell Krueger? Sumit Nagal’s opponent for today’s qualifying match opening round is 31-year-old Mitchell Krueger from the USA. The Texan-born tennis star is currently ranked 141 in the world, and had a career-high rank of 135 in July 2022. He has a record of 14 wins and 14 losses this year, but will come into today’s clash after a four-match winning streak in ATP tournaments. On clay courts, Krueger has a 9-6 win-loss record in 2025. Krueger last played in the Oeiras 5 Challenger match against Cristian Garin, losing 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-2.

20 May 2025, 01:56:33 pm IST Sumit Nagal Vs Mitchell Krueger, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Head-To-Head This is the first time Sumit Nagal and Mitchell Krueger are meeting each other on the tennis court. It's India vs USA today! In ATP tournaments, both players have 15 wins each. Sumit Nagal has a career record of 15-38, and Krueger 15-24.

20 May 2025, 02:04:52 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score: Men's Singles Event Preview With three rounds of qualifying matches left to play, the Roland-Garros main event has some way to go. This year, bona fide stars of the game like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are set to dominate the headlines in the men’s singles event. Read our full preview of the French Open 2025 men’s singles event right here.

20 May 2025, 02:13:14 pm IST Sumit Nagal Vs Mitchell Krueger, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Qualifying Scenario Explained The Roland-Garros has a simple format: 32 seeded players gain automatic entry in the main draw, along with wildcard entries selected by the organisers, and a few protected players – essentially, high-profile players who missed recent matches due to injury or other reasons. The rest of the players go through the qualifiers, where they need to win all three matches to make it to the main event. There are 16 sections, and the winners in each section go through. Sumit Nagal is in section 9, and he will begin his do-or-die clash against Krueger today.

20 May 2025, 02:24:03 pm IST Sumit Nagal Vs Mitchell Krueger, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Best Grand Slam Record Sumit Nagal’s best record at a Grand Slam event was during the Australian Open 2024, where he progressed to the second round of the singles event in Melbourne, but lost to China’s Juncheng Shang.

20 May 2025, 02:43:01 pm IST Sumit Nagal Vs Mitchell Krueger, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Start Delayed The first bunch of matches are all in their second set. So, stay tuned, as Nagal's match will start not long after. Only two matches hav ended so far, with Austria's Filip Misolic defeating Canada's Liam Draxl 6-2, 6-2, and Argentina's Marco Trungelliti winning 6-3, 6-3 against Austria's Lukas Neumayer. Six matches are still ongoing, and three matches are scheduled before the Nagal-Krueger clash. The updated timings show that Sumit Nagal’s match will start at 3:50 PM IST.

20 May 2025, 03:20:50 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score: Match Updates Four matches have ended so far: Tomas Barrios Vera (Chile) has won 6-3, 6-3 against Luka Pavlovic (France). Filip Misolic (Austria) has won 6-2, 6-2 against Liam Draxl (Canada). Marco Trungelliti (Argentina) has won 6-3, 6-3 against Lukas Neumayer (Austria). Giulio Zeppieri (Italy) has won 6-4, 7-6(7-5) against Jan Choinski (Great Britain). Five matches are going on, and two more matches will start before the Sumit Nagal vs Mitchell Krueger clash.

20 May 2025, 03:27:10 pm IST Sumit Nagal Vs Mitchell Krueger, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Start Nearby All the matches listed before Nagal vs Krueger has started, which means that the Indian star's clash can kick off sooner than expected. Stay tuned!

20 May 2025, 03:42:14 pm IST French Open 2025 Live Score: Match Updates One more match has ended: Robin Bertrand (France) has won 7-6(7-5), 6-2 against Henrique Rocha (Portugal) Less than 10 minutes to go until the start of Sumit Nagal vs Mitchell Krueger clash.

20 May 2025, 03:50:15 pm IST Sumit Nagal Vs Mitchell Krueger, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Match Started! After a long delay, the match has started, with the first serve being with Krueger.

20 May 2025, 03:53:57 pm IST Sumit Nagal Vs Mitchell Krueger, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Set 1, Game 1 Talk about a fast start! Nagal opened the scoring early, and despite Krueger levelling up, the Indian player stuck to his task with some long rallies, and secured the first game. Sumit Nagal wins Game 1!

20 May 2025, 04:00:00 pm IST Sumit Nagal Vs Mitchell Krueger, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Set 1, Game 2 Nagal is here to play! After trailing 30-love, the Indian player tied it to deuce, and then won the next two points to have a 2-0 advantage early in the clash. Sumit Nagal wins Game 2!

20 May 2025, 04:06:58 pm IST Sumit Nagal Vs Mitchell Krueger, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Set 1, Game 3 The first scare for Nagal in an otherwise perfect performance so far. After leading 15-40 at one point, he let Krueger claw back, and let slip an advantage. The USA player almost won the match, but Nagal not only denied him a break point but secured an advantage, and the game, to lead 3-0 in the set. Sumit Nagal wins Game 3!

20 May 2025, 04:10:58 pm IST Sumit Nagal Vs Mitchell Krueger, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Set 1, Game 4 Wow! A statement win from Nagal, who held Krueger to love, and has this set in iron grip at the moment. No double faults and very few unforced errors from him at the moment in the clash. Sumit Nagal wins Game 4!

20 May 2025, 04:18:11 pm IST Sumit Nagal Vs Mitchell Krueger, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Set 1, Game 5 Really, really unlucky for Nagal! After trailing 40-love at one point, he fought his way back to deuce. He saved two break points from Krueger, but could not repeat the trick third time, and the American wins his first game, but just about. Is this going to spark a comeback? Almost 30 minutes of tennis played so far, and it has flown by really. Mitchell Krueger wins Game 5!

20 May 2025, 04:28:33 pm IST Sumit Nagal Vs Mitchell Krueger, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Set 1, Game 6 It's a game of cat an mouse at this moment, really, with one catching up to the other. Nagal takes the match to deuce, and then gains an advantage. A long rally follows, but the Indian player fails to get the break point. He makes no mistake the next time, and holds off against Krueger's fast serves to return to winning ways. The rallies are getting longer and faster at the moment. Sumit Nagal wins Game 6!

20 May 2025, 04:33:30 pm IST Sumit Nagal Vs Mitchell Krueger, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Set 1, Game 7 Too good from Nagal! Almost a perfect game from the Indian player, holding off Krueger's fast-paced attacks to lead 40-15, then secure the break point and set point. The first set goes to Nagal! Sumit Nagal wins Game 7 & Set 1!

20 May 2025, 04:43:09 pm IST Sumit Nagal Vs Mitchell Krueger, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Set 2, Game 1 The battle is intensifying! After a long rally led to Krueger drawing first blood, Nagal showed his signature determination to come back and win the first game, which lasted almost 10 minutes! Signs of things to come in this set? Sumit Nagal wins Game 1!

20 May 2025, 04:45:19 pm IST Sumit Nagal Vs Mitchell Krueger, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Set 2, Game 2 The battle is on! After a largely anonymous showing so far, Krueger roars back with a love game, not letting Nagal open his account. The set is tied 1-1. It's quick, ruthless, and efficient tennis from the World No. 141, and it worked probably for the first time today. Mitchell Krueger wins Game 2!

20 May 2025, 04:49:58 pm IST Sumit Nagal Vs Mitchell Krueger, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Set 2, Game 3 It's a neck to neck battle at the moment. Krueger fought back to take the game to deuce, but as has been the case all day, Nagal gets an advantage and does not allow his opponent a save. The match has quickened a fair bit after the long opening game. The Indian player retakes the lead. Sumit Nagal wins Game 3!

20 May 2025, 04:55:23 pm IST Sumit Nagal Vs Mitchell Krueger, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Set 2, Game 4 It's hard to tell what's going wrong for Krueger at the moment, really. He has played powerful shots, with three aces to his name, but Sumit Nagal is barely being fazed at the moment. Another dominant game win for the Indian player, and the second set, too, looks like it's getting away from Krueger's hand early on. Sumit Nagal wins Game 4!

20 May 2025, 04:58:33 pm IST Sumit Nagal Vs Mitchell Krueger, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Set 2, Game 5 Nagal gets his second love game of the day, holding Krueger to 40-0. The gap has widened to 4-1, and a comeback looks really tough at the moment, with the wind of momentum blowing Sumit Nagal's way, leading in serve points in both orders. Sumit Nagal wins Game 5!

20 May 2025, 05:02:00 pm IST Sumit Nagal Vs Mitchell Krueger, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Set 2, Game 6 Sumit Nagal is on fire!! Consecutive shutouts from the Indian star, and the stage is set for a grand win. The USA veteran has no answer to Nagal's strokes at the moment. Sumit Nagal wins Game 6!

20 May 2025, 05:05:58 pm IST Sumit Nagal Vs Mitchell Krueger, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Set 2, Game 7 Game, set, match! Nagal almost had three back-to-back shutouts, but Krueger got a point to delay the inevitable, before the Indian player wrapped up the game to have the second set in his back as well! A fantastic win for the Indian No. 1, defeating his more-fancied opponent 6-1, 6-1 to move on to the qualifiers second round. Sumit Nagal wins Game 7 & Set 2!

20 May 2025, 05:21:42 pm IST Sumit Nagal Vs Mitchell Krueger, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Opponent For Round Two In the French Open 2025 Qualifiers Second Round, Sumit Nagal will face Austria's Jurij Rodionov, who secured his qualification after beating the USA's Christopher Eubanks in straight sets. The match between Sumit Nagal and Jurij Rodionov is on Thursdya, 22 May 2025.

20 May 2025, 05:33:10 pm IST Sumit Nagal Vs Mitchell Krueger, French Open 2025 Qualifiers Live Score: Match Report That was an emphatic match, wasn't it! Krueger was twice as likely to win the clash as per win probabilities, but it's Nagal who has blown his opponent out of the water today. A strong start, but the question as always is, can he hold on to the momentum? Read our full match report right here.