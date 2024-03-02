"In 2005, I was the first Indian woman to win a WTA title. Big deal, right? When I was world no. 1 in doubles, people were keen to know when I’d settle down. Winning six grand slams isn’t settled enough for society," Mirza wrote on social media platform X.

"I'm grateful for the support I've received along the way, but can't help and think why a woman's achievements invite conversation about gender 'expectations' and appearances, instead of her skill and the work itself," she added.

"I know having a real conversation about society is difficult and sometimes uncomfortable, but an introspection on the way we engage with women's success is perhaps long overdue," the tennis titan further stated.