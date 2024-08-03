Paris Olympics: Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of Toronto Event Bronze Win At The Games 2024

Iga Swiatek of Poland hits the balls to spectators after defeating Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia in their women's bronze medal match, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

