Swiatek Solves Townsend Problem, Sets Up 2nd-Round Blockbuster With Pliskova

Iga Swiatek of Poland gets emotional after winning her first round women's singles match against Taylor Townsend of the United States, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska

1/9 Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates winning against Taylor Townsend of the United States in their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska





2/9 Iga Swiatek of Poland, left, and Taylor Townsend of the United States shake hands after their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska





3/9 Iga Swiatek of Poland plays a volley against Taylor Townsend of the United States in their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska





4/9 Taylor Townsend of the United States returns the ball to Iga Swiatek of Poland in their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska





5/9 Japanese player Naomi Osaka, centre, watches the first round women's singles match between Iga Swiatek of Poland and Taylor Townsend of the United States at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska





6/9 Iga Swiatek of Poland reacts after losing a point against Taylor Townsend of the United States in their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska





7/9 Taylor Townsend of the United States returns the ball to Iga Swiatek of Poland in their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska





8/9 Retired England cricketer Stuart Broad, left, and English radio presenter and singer Molly King, centre, watch the first round women's singles match between Iga Swiatek of Poland and Taylor Townsend of the United States, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska





9/9 Taylor Townsend of the United States plays a backhand against Iga Swiatek of Poland in their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska





