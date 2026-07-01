Swiatek Solves Townsend Problem, Sets Up 2nd-Round Blockbuster With Pliskova

Iga Swiatek Vs Taylor Townsend Match Gallery, Wimbledon 2026: Defending champion Iga Swiatek survived an immense opening-round scare on Centre Court, overcoming American world number 79 Taylor Townsend 6-1, 2-6, 6-3. The Polish third seed breezed through the opening set in 31 minutes, but Townsend, a three-time Grand Slam doubles champion, completely transformed the baseline game. Utilising an aggressive net-rushing and slice strategy, she forced 16 unforced errors out of Swiatek to capture the second set 6-2. The turning point occurred in a 21-minute first game of the final set. Swiatek endured three double faults and stared down four break points across nine deuces before securing a crucial hold. Swiatek steadied her baseline and broke Townsend late to seal the victory in just over two hours, booking a second-round blockbuster match against the 2021 Wimbledon finalist, Karolina Pliskova who defeated Tereza Valentova 6-3, 6-4. See the best Swiatek vs Townsend tennis photos here:

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
Iga Swiatek vs Taylor Townsend Wimbledon 2026 tennis highlights-1
Iga Swiatek of Poland gets emotional after winning her first round women's singles match against Taylor Townsend of the United States, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
1/9
Iga Swiatek Wimbledon 2026 tennis
Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates winning against Taylor Townsend of the United States in their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
Iga Swiatek vs Taylor Townsend Wimbledon 2026 tennis highlights
Iga Swiatek of Poland, left, and Taylor Townsend of the United States shake hands after their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
Iga Swiatek vs Taylor Townsend Wimbledon 2026
Iga Swiatek of Poland plays a volley against Taylor Townsend of the United States in their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
Iga Swiatek vs Taylor Townsend Wimbledon
Taylor Townsend of the United States returns the ball to Iga Swiatek of Poland in their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Iga Swiatek vs Taylor Townsend Wimbledon 2026 tennis highlights-Naomi Osaka
Japanese player Naomi Osaka, centre, watches the first round women's singles match between Iga Swiatek of Poland and Taylor Townsend of the United States at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
Iga Swiatek Wimbledon 2026 tennis highlights
Iga Swiatek of Poland reacts after losing a point against Taylor Townsend of the United States in their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Taylor Townsend Wimbledon 2026 tennis highlights
Taylor Townsend of the United States returns the ball to Iga Swiatek of Poland in their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Iga Swiatek vs Taylor Townsend Wimbledon 2026 tennis highlights-Stuart Broad
Retired England cricketer Stuart Broad, left, and English radio presenter and singer Molly King, centre, watch the first round women's singles match between Iga Swiatek of Poland and Taylor Townsend of the United States, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Taylor Townsend Wimbledon 2026
Taylor Townsend of the United States plays a backhand against Iga Swiatek of Poland in their first round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/Maja Smiejkowska
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories