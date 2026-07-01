Swiatek Solves Townsend Problem, Sets Up 2nd-Round Blockbuster With Pliskova
Iga Swiatek Vs Taylor Townsend Match Gallery, Wimbledon 2026: Defending champion Iga Swiatek survived an immense opening-round scare on Centre Court, overcoming American world number 79 Taylor Townsend 6-1, 2-6, 6-3. The Polish third seed breezed through the opening set in 31 minutes, but Townsend, a three-time Grand Slam doubles champion, completely transformed the baseline game. Utilising an aggressive net-rushing and slice strategy, she forced 16 unforced errors out of Swiatek to capture the second set 6-2. The turning point occurred in a 21-minute first game of the final set. Swiatek endured three double faults and stared down four break points across nine deuces before securing a crucial hold. Swiatek steadied her baseline and broke Townsend late to seal the victory in just over two hours, booking a second-round blockbuster match against the 2021 Wimbledon finalist, Karolina Pliskova who defeated Tereza Valentova 6-3, 6-4. See the best Swiatek vs Townsend tennis photos here:
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