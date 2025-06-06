Carlos Alcaraz Vs Lorenzo Musetti LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Path To Semis
Carlos Alcaraz
Giulio Zerppieri: 6-4, 6-4, 6-2
Fabian Marozsan: 6-1, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2
Damir Dzumhur: 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4
Ben Shelton: 7-6(10-8), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4
Tommy Paul: 6-0, 6-1, 6-4
Lorenzo Musetti
Yannick Hanfmann: 7-5, 6-2, 6-2
Daniel Elahi Galan: 6-4, 6-0, 6-4
Mariano Navone: 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2
Holger Rune: 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2
Frances Tiafoe: 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Lorenzo Musetti LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Clay H2H Form
In their last five meetings on clay, Alcaraz has won four out of the five encounters, with Musetti winning during the Hamburg Open 2022 final. Since then, Alcaraz has won thrice, most recently during the Rome Open semi-finals by 6-3, 7-6(7-4).
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Lorenzo Musetti LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Throwback!
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Lorenzo Musetti LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Match Slightly Delayed
The start of the semi-final match has been slightly pushed back by 10 minutes. The new timing for the Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti match is 6:10 PM IST.
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Lorenzo Musetti LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Match Underway!
After the routine pre-match warm-up is completed, the semi-final clash between Musetti and Alcaraz is underway at Court Philippe-Chatrier! Stay tuned for play-by-play updates from the match.
Several stars are in attendance for the match, including actor Eddie Redmayne.
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Lorenzo Musetti LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Italian Starts Strong
Despite Alcaraz attacking ferociously, Musetti has gone toe to toe, with his quick movements earning him a narrow win in the first game, after saving a break point against Alcaraz.
Musetti is currently playing his trademark game, standing deep in the court to give himself room against Alcaraz's aggressive serves.
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Lorenzo Musetti LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Trading Blows
Alcaraz leveled the first set 1-1, winning the second game, but it's all Musetti in the third game, giving the Spaniard no chance with some inspired tennis. The Italian's movement is quick, and he is countering Alcaraz's serves ably at the moment. It's an even contest.
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Lorenzo Musetti LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Close Contest
It’s a neck-to-neck battle going on at the moment, with Musetti going forward and Alcaraz catching up. Even the games that Alcaraz has won have been narrow wins. However, Musetti is clearly the won working hard at the moment, and Alcaraz looks non-perplexed.
The first set now stands at 3-3, but Musetti is mixing his shots up, leading the seventh game 30-love at the moment.
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Lorenzo Musetti LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Italian Retakes Lead
After Carlos Alcaraz tied the first set 4-4, Musetti increases his attacking intent, winning the ninth game decisively, retaking the 5-4 lead. Now, the Italian has a golden chance to seal the first set.
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Lorenzo Musetti LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Italian Takes First Set
Unforced errors have caught up to the defending champion, with Musetti winning the first set 6-4. Fantastic defensive play from the Italian so far.
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Lorenzo Musetti LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Set 2 Becomes Interesting
After winning the first set, Lorenzo Musetti has taken a 3-2 lead in the second set and now the onus is on Carlos Alcaraz. He is trying his best to bounce back but the Italian player has come prepared.
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Lorenzo Musetti LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Spaniard Takes Lead
Carlos Alcaraz has managed to take a lead in the second set after losing the first set against Lorenzo Musetti. He is looking to win this set to bounce back into the match.
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Lorenzo Musetti LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Spaniard Wins 2nd Set
After a thrilling contest in the second set, Carlos Alcaraz managed to win to take the game 1-1 after two sets. He took the set to tiebreaker and won with the score of 7-3 in the tiebreaker.
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Lorenzo Musetti LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Spaniard Wins 3rd Set
Carlos Alcaraz won the third set without losing any point in the game. He has found his rhythm in the match. Lorenzo Musetti is suffering from some pain.
Carlos Alcaraz Vs Lorenzo Musetti LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Alcaraz Enters Final
Carlos Alcaraz entered the final of the men's singles at the Roland Garros 2025 after Lorenzo Musetti retired in the fourth set. He was looking in pain and was getting some treatment. But, he continued to play in the fourth set and was trailing by 0-2 in the 4th set when he decided to retire from the match. Carlos Alcaraz got a walkover and he entered the final.
