Winner Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, right, and Italy's Lorenzo Musetti greet each other after the semifinal match of the French Tennis Open at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris. AP Photo/Christophe Ena

Here are the highlights of the French Open 2025 men’s singles semi-final match played between Carlos Alcaraz and Lorenzo Musetti on Friday, 6 June 2025, at Court Philippe-Chatrier in Roland-Garros, Paris. Lorenzo won the first set comfortably, but Alcaraz bounced back and fought hard to win the second set. He won the third set in 22 minutes without conceding any points. But Musetti felt some pain during the fourth set, and Alcaraz was given a walkover to enter the final. Catch the highlights of the Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti, men’s singles semi-final at Roland-Garros, right here

LIVE UPDATES

6 Jun 2025, 04:58:38 pm IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Lorenzo Musetti LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Path To Semis Carlos Alcaraz Giulio Zerppieri: 6-4, 6-4, 6-2

Fabian Marozsan: 6-1, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2

Damir Dzumhur: 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4

Ben Shelton: 7-6(10-8), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4

Tommy Paul: 6-0, 6-1, 6-4 Lorenzo Musetti Yannick Hanfmann: 7-5, 6-2, 6-2

Daniel Elahi Galan: 6-4, 6-0, 6-4

Mariano Navone: 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2

Holger Rune: 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

Frances Tiafoe: 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2

6 Jun 2025, 05:17:35 pm IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Lorenzo Musetti LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Clay H2H Form In their last five meetings on clay, Alcaraz has won four out of the five encounters, with Musetti winning during the Hamburg Open 2022 final. Since then, Alcaraz has won thrice, most recently during the Rome Open semi-finals by 6-3, 7-6(7-4).

6 Jun 2025, 05:35:43 pm IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Lorenzo Musetti LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Throwback! 2024 Olympic medalists 🤝 2025 Roland-Garros semi-finalists #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/54lAULkKd2 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2025

6 Jun 2025, 06:00:19 pm IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Lorenzo Musetti LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Match Slightly Delayed The start of the semi-final match has been slightly pushed back by 10 minutes. The new timing for the Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti match is 6:10 PM IST.

6 Jun 2025, 06:10:18 pm IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Lorenzo Musetti LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Match Underway! After the routine pre-match warm-up is completed, the semi-final clash between Musetti and Alcaraz is underway at Court Philippe-Chatrier! Stay tuned for play-by-play updates from the match. Several stars are in attendance for the match, including actor Eddie Redmayne.

6 Jun 2025, 06:16:19 pm IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Lorenzo Musetti LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Italian Starts Strong Despite Alcaraz attacking ferociously, Musetti has gone toe to toe, with his quick movements earning him a narrow win in the first game, after saving a break point against Alcaraz. Musetti is currently playing his trademark game, standing deep in the court to give himself room against Alcaraz's aggressive serves.

6 Jun 2025, 06:26:43 pm IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Lorenzo Musetti LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Trading Blows Alcaraz leveled the first set 1-1, winning the second game, but it's all Musetti in the third game, giving the Spaniard no chance with some inspired tennis. The Italian's movement is quick, and he is countering Alcaraz's serves ably at the moment. It's an even contest.

6 Jun 2025, 06:42:17 pm IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Lorenzo Musetti LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Close Contest It’s a neck-to-neck battle going on at the moment, with Musetti going forward and Alcaraz catching up. Even the games that Alcaraz has won have been narrow wins. However, Musetti is clearly the won working hard at the moment, and Alcaraz looks non-perplexed. The first set now stands at 3-3, but Musetti is mixing his shots up, leading the seventh game 30-love at the moment.

6 Jun 2025, 06:53:57 pm IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Lorenzo Musetti LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Italian Retakes Lead After Carlos Alcaraz tied the first set 4-4, Musetti increases his attacking intent, winning the ninth game decisively, retaking the 5-4 lead. Now, the Italian has a golden chance to seal the first set.

6 Jun 2025, 06:57:37 pm IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Lorenzo Musetti LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Italian Takes First Set Unforced errors have caught up to the defending champion, with Musetti winning the first set 6-4. Fantastic defensive play from the Italian so far.

6 Jun 2025, 07:18:20 pm IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Lorenzo Musetti LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Set 2 Becomes Interesting After winning the first set, Lorenzo Musetti has taken a 3-2 lead in the second set and now the onus is on Carlos Alcaraz. He is trying his best to bounce back but the Italian player has come prepared.

6 Jun 2025, 07:55:11 pm IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Lorenzo Musetti LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Spaniard Takes Lead Carlos Alcaraz has managed to take a lead in the second set after losing the first set against Lorenzo Musetti. He is looking to win this set to bounce back into the match.

6 Jun 2025, 08:11:13 pm IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Lorenzo Musetti LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Spaniard Wins 2nd Set After a thrilling contest in the second set, Carlos Alcaraz managed to win to take the game 1-1 after two sets. He took the set to tiebreaker and won with the score of 7-3 in the tiebreaker.

6 Jun 2025, 08:39:41 pm IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Lorenzo Musetti LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Spaniard Wins 3rd Set Carlos Alcaraz won the third set without losing any point in the game. He has found his rhythm in the match. Lorenzo Musetti is suffering from some pain.

6 Jun 2025, 08:50:46 pm IST Carlos Alcaraz Vs Lorenzo Musetti LIVE Score, French Open 2025 Semi-Final: Alcaraz Enters Final Carlos Alcaraz entered the final of the men's singles at the Roland Garros 2025 after Lorenzo Musetti retired in the fourth set. He was looking in pain and was getting some treatment. But, he continued to play in the fourth set and was trailing by 0-2 in the 4th set when he decided to retire from the match. Carlos Alcaraz got a walkover and he entered the final.