South Africa Test Tour Of New Zealand: All You Need To Know

Seven of the 14 players named in the South Africa squad are yet to make their international debut, but New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has said it is "going to be a tough contest". Here is all you need to know about the two-Test series - venues, teams, schedule and live streaming details

Outlook Sports Desk
February 2, 2024

AP : File photo of Kane Williamson celebrating his century against Bangladesh on Day 2 of the first Test match in Sylhet.
Amid all the talk of Test cricket and its endangered future, South Africa have sent a patently third-string outfit to New Zealand for the two-Test series beginning in Mount Maunganui from Sunday, February 4, 2024. With their frontline players in action at SA20, South Africa's flagship T20 league, the visiting team have enlisted a 14-member squad in which just seven players are capped. (More Cricket News)

Their captain Neil Brand himself will make his international debut on this tour. As per Cricket South Africa (CSA) rules, players who are contracted with SA20 franchises are not eligible for Test selection and that is the reason why the board named a makeshift squad.

Many titans of the game expressed their concern over the development, the foremost among them perhaps Steve Waugh. The former Australia captain did not mince his words while slamming CSA's decision.

"Obviously, they don't care. It's going to happen if the South African cricket board are any indication of the future, keeping their best players at home. If I was New Zealand, I wouldn't even play the series. I don't know why they're even playing. Why would you when it shows a lack of respect for New Zealand cricket?" Waugh told the Sydney Morning Herald earlier.

Nevertheless, this offers a golden opportunity for the new-look RSA side to test themselves against the best. The youngsters will relish the chance to gain exposure at the highest level, in challenging Kiwi conditions on top of that.

The hosts, however, are unlikely to take South Africa lightly. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has stressed that his team is not thinking about the strength of its opposition. "We are under no illusions that it is going to be a tough contest for sure. They are all very good players and we just want to keep bringing the focus back to our cricket," Williamson said ahead of the series.

As part of their acclimatization, the Proteas played a three-day tour game between January 29-31 against the New Zealand XI at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln, which ended in a draw. The visitors posted a total of 339 in the first innings and the NZ XI responded with 294 runs in the second. Neil Brand's team was batting at 91/2 in its second essay when it shook hands with the local side.

Schedule

The two-Test series kicks off at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. While the first game will be played between February 4 and February 8, the second match will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton from February 13 to 17. Daily action for both the games will kick off at 3:30am IST.

Squads

New Zealand: Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

South Africa: Neil Brand (c), David Bedingham, Ruan de Swardt, Clyde Fortuin, Zubayr Hamza, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Duanne Olivier, Dane Paterson, Kegan Petersen, Dane Piedt, Raynard van Tonder, Shaun von Berg, Khaya Zondo.

Live streaming details of South Africa Test tour of New Zealand 2024

Where will the New Zealand vs South Africa Test series be live streamed?

The New Zealand vs South Africa Test series will be live streamed on the Amazon Prime Video app and website in India.

Where will the New Zealand vs South Africa Test series be telecast live on TV?

There is no official confirmation regarding the TV telecast of the New Zealand vs South Africa Test series. We will update this space if any broadcaster is announced.

