Amid all the talk of Test cricket and its endangered future, South Africa have sent a patently third-string outfit to New Zealand for the two-Test series beginning in Mount Maunganui from Sunday, February 4, 2024. With their frontline players in action at SA20, South Africa's flagship T20 league, the visiting team have enlisted a 14-member squad in which just seven players are capped. (More Cricket News)

Their captain Neil Brand himself will make his international debut on this tour. As per Cricket South Africa (CSA) rules, players who are contracted with SA20 franchises are not eligible for Test selection and that is the reason why the board named a makeshift squad.