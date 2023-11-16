RSA Vs AUS, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semi-Final: Rain Interrupts Play In Kolkata, Reserve Day Rules Explained

The second semi-final between South Africa and Australia at Kolkata's Eden Gardens was delayed due to rain. Rains interrupted play during the 14th over of the South African innings. (Match Blog | Scorecard | Full Coverage)

As per the ICC, a reserve day has been scheduled for the semis and final of the Cricket World Cup. If rain interrupts or abandons play on match day of the semi-final, it will move to the reserve day.

Here is all you need to know about the Reserve Day in the semis and finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023:

When can a match move to a Reserve Day?

Umpires on scene will make an attempt to complete the match on the day itself. However, if the play is interrupted by rains, the umpires can make use of the extra time and reduce the overs of the match so that a result can be achieved. For that, a team should play out a minimum of 20 overs. If play cannot resume by the cut-off time to allow the minimum overs to be played out, then the match will be called off for the day and move in to the Reserve Day.

Can overs be reduced on Reserve Day?

Play will resume where it left off on the Reserve Day and that's why, no overs will be reduced.

What happens if Reserve Day gets abandoned?

Well, the rules apply for the Reserve Day as they did for the official match day. Umpires will make sure that a result is possible on the Reserve Day, even if it includes deciding a match via a Super Over.

In case a Super Over cannot be played out, the winner of the match will adjudged by the team's final position in the points table. In the case of South Africa vs Australia, the Proteas have finished higher than the Aussies so the former could qualify. As for the final, the teams will share the trophy if no result is possible.