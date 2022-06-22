Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw won the toss and opted to bat first against Madhya Pradesh in the final of Ranji Trophy 2021-22 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

Mumbai, the most successful side in Indian domestic cricket, played out a high-scoring draw with Uttar Pradesh in their semi-final. But the 41-time champions booked a final spot on the basis first innings lead.

Mumbai, also five-time finalists, won the Ranji Trophy last in 2016.

Madhya Pradesh defeated Bengal by 10 wickets in their semis. They used to compete as Holkar, and won the tournament four times, with the last of those coming in 1953. But as the Madhya Pradesh team, they are playing their first final after 23 years. They lost to Karnataka in the 1998-99 final.

Here are the playing XIs

Mumbai : Prithvi Shaw (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dhawal Kulkarni, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi.

Madhya Pradesh : Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (wk), Shubham S Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava (c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Anubhav Agarwal, Gaurav Yadav, Parth Sahani.

Ranji Trophy, India's premier domestic cricket tournament, is returning after a gap of one season. The BCCI cancelled the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Saurashtra were the defending champions, defeating Bengal in the final.