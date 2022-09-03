Pakistan Record Biggest Victory In T20Is After Thrashing Hong Kong – Statistical Highlights

Pakistan recorded their biggest victory in terms of runs in T20Is by beating Hong Kong by 155 runs in the last league match of the Asia Cup 2022 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. Pakistan’s previous biggest win in terms of runs in T20Is was 143 runs against West Indies at Karachi on April 1, 2018. (More Cricket News)

Pakistan’s 155-run victory was second biggest by a full member in T20Is and joint ninth overall. Sri Lanka’s 172- run win over Kenya at Johannesburg on September 14, 2007 is the biggest by a full member while Czech Republic’s 257-run victory over Turkey on August 30, 2019 is the biggest ever in term of runs in T20Is.

The 155-run defeat was also biggest against Hong Kong in T20 Internationals. Their 80-run defeat against Nepal at Chattogram on March 16,2014 was the previous biggest. Hong Kong were bowled out for 38 runs in 10.4 overs.

It was their lowest total in T20Is and lowest ever against a full member team in the shortest format of the game. Hong Kong’s previous lowest was 69 in 17 overs against Nepal at Chattogram on March 16, 2014.

The previous lowest total against a full member in T20 Internationals was Netherlands’ 39 in 10.3 overs against Sri Lanka at Chattogram on March 24,2014.

Biggest Wins By Full Member In T20Is

Margin-Team-Opponent-Venue-Date

172 runs-Sri Lanka-Kenya-Johannesburg (September 14, 2007)

155 runs-Pakistan-Hong Kong-Sharjah-(02-09-2022)

143 runs-Pakistan-West Indies-Karachi-(01-04-2018)

143 runs-India-Ireland-Dublin-(June 29, 2018)

137 runs-England-West Indies-Basseterre (08-03-2019)

Lowest Totals Against Full Member In T20Is

Score-Team-Opponent-Venue-Date

38 in 10.4-Hong Kong-Pakistan-Sharjah-(02-09-2022)

39 in 10.3-Netherlands-Sri Lanka-Chattogram-(24-03-2014)

44 in 10.0-Netherlands-Sri Lanka-Sharjah-(22-10-2021)

45 in 11.5-West Indies-England-Basseterre-(08-03-2019)

53 in 14.3-Nepal-Ireland-Belfast-(13-07-2015)