PAK Vs BAN 2nd Test Day 4: Pacers Put Bangladesh On Cusp Of Historic Series Sweep - In Pics

Young Bangladeshi pace bowlers Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana rattled Pakistani batters and the hosts were bowled out for just 172 in the second innings of the second Test in Rawalpindi. The target for Bangladesh to clean sweep the two-match series is just 185 runs, out of which their opener had already scored 42 without loss by the end of day four. Earlier in the day, no Pakistani batter could cross fifty in the second innings as Mahmud took five wickets while Rana picked four.

Pakistan Bangladesh Cricket Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Bangladesh's Shadman Islam bats during the fourth day of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

1/9
Bangladeshs Zakir Hasan
Bangladesh's Zakir Hasan Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Bangladesh's Zakir Hasan plays a shot during the fourth day of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

2/9
Bangladeshs Hasan Mahmud
Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud tosses the ball after taking his fifth wicket as he walks off the field on the end of Pakistan second innings during the fourth day of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

3/9
Bangladesh Pakistan Cricket
Bangladesh Pakistan Cricket Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud performs Sajdah, a prayer bow in gratitude to God, after taking his fifth wicket, during the fourth day of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

4/9
PAK Vs BAN 2nd Test
PAK Vs BAN 2nd Test Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha bats during the fourth day of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

5/9
Pakistans Mohammad Rizwan
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the fourth day of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

6/9
BAN vs PAK 2nd Test
BAN vs PAK 2nd Test Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Bangladesh's Nahid Rana celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Saud Shakeel during the fourth day of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

7/9
Pakistan vs Bangladesh
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud bowls during the fourth day of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. ()

8/9
Bangladesh vs Pakistan
Bangladesh vs Pakistan Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Pakistan's Shan Masood bats during the fourth day of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

9/9
Bangladesh Pakistan Cricket 2nd Test
Bangladesh Pakistan Cricket 2nd Test Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Pakistan's Saim Ayub bats during the fourth day of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

