PAK Vs BAN 2nd Test Day 4: Pacers Put Bangladesh On Cusp Of Historic Series Sweep - In Pics

Bangladesh's Shadman Islam bats during the fourth day of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Bangladesh's Zakir Hasan plays a shot during the fourth day of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud tosses the ball after taking his fifth wicket as he walks off the field on the end of Pakistan second innings during the fourth day of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud performs Sajdah, a prayer bow in gratitude to God, after taking his fifth wicket, during the fourth day of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha bats during the fourth day of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the fourth day of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Bangladesh's Nahid Rana celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Saud Shakeel during the fourth day of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud bowls during the fourth day of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. ()
Pakistan's Shan Masood bats during the fourth day of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Saim Ayub bats during the fourth day of second test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.