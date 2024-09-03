Sports

PAK Vs BAN 2nd Test Day 4: Pacers Put Bangladesh On Cusp Of Historic Series Sweep - In Pics

Young Bangladeshi pace bowlers Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana rattled Pakistani batters and the hosts were bowled out for just 172 in the second innings of the second Test in Rawalpindi. The target for Bangladesh to clean sweep the two-match series is just 185 runs, out of which their opener had already scored 42 without loss by the end of day four. Earlier in the day, no Pakistani batter could cross fifty in the second innings as Mahmud took five wickets while Rana picked four.