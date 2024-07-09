Other Sports

South Africa Vs Ireland, 2nd Rugby Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ireland Rugby Union Tour Of South Africa 2024

Ireland men's national rugby team lost the first Test to South Africa during their tour back-to-back world champions, South Africa in the ongoing two-Test series. Here are the live streaming, venue, timing and other details of the 2nd Test

South Africa vs Ireland Rugby Test AP photo
South Africa's Cheslin Kolbe, centre, runs with the ball during a test match between South Africa and Ireland at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, July 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
With its most experienced starting line-up in history, the South Africa Rugby Union team will seek second victory of the two-Test series against Ireland on July 13, in Durban. (More Sports News)

Under the guidance of new assistant coach, Tony Brown the world champion Springboks won the first test against the Irish team 27-20 on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld. With a shuffled squad boasting 990 caps, three more than they had in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand, they stand a strong chance in the upcoming second match.

Ahead of the game, head coach Rassie Erasmus said, "It’s always tough facing Ireland. They are a quality team, they are ranked second in the world, and as we saw last week, they never stop fighting, so we know the magnitude of the challenge that awaits us this weekend."

South Africa Squad: Willie le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Handré Pollard. Faf de Klerk; Kwagga Smith, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Reserves: Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, Salmaan Moerat, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden, Grant Williams, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

Replacements: M Marx, G Steenekamp, V Koch, S Moerat, RG Snyman, M van Staden, G Williams, S Feinberg-Mngomezulu.


Ahead of the South Africa vs Ireland 2st Test clash, here is all you need to know:

When Is South Africa vs Ireland, 2nd Rugby Test To Be Played?

The South Africa vs Ireland, Rugby Two-Test Series will be played on July 13, Saturday.

Which venue will host the 2nd South Africa vs Ireland, Rugby Test?

The second Test takes place at Kings Park, Durban.

What Time Will The South Africa vs Ireland, 2nd Rugby Test Start?

The South Africa vs Ireland, 2nd Rugby Test will start around 8:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch South Africa vs Ireland, Rugby Two-Test Series In India?

Unfortunately, there won't be any telecast or live streaming of the same in India.

