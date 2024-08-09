Other Sports

Paris Olympics: Bronze Medalist Skateboarder Shows Medals Losing Colour Within Week

Nyjah Huston, representing Team United States, finished third in the men's street skateboarding final on Monday, 29 July

Paris Olympics bronze medal Photo: Instagram/nyjah
Paris Olympics bronze medalist skateboarder Nyjah Huston has raised an issue with the quality of medals that are being awarded to the winning athletes at the ongoing Summer Games. (Full Coverage | Medal Table | Schedule & Results)

Huston, representing Team United States, finished third in the men's street skateboarding final on Monday, 29 July. He posted a video on his Instagram on Friday, August 9 showing how his bronze medal was losing its colour and looking like "it went to war and back".

"These Olympic medals look great when they are brand new but after letting it sit on my skin with some sweat and letting friends wear it over the weekend, they are apparently not as high quality as you would think," the American skateboarder told his followers on Instagram showing the back of his medal.

Nyjah Huston-Paris Olympics-skateboarding
Nyjah Huston, of the United States, poses after winning the bronze medal in the men's skateboard street final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo: AP/Frank Franklin II
info_icon

He then turning the medal over, and said: "Even the front is starting to chip off a little. Olympic medals - maybe got to step up the quality a little bit."

"I guess the medals are meant to be in cases," he added.

The medals for the ongoing Summer Games in the French capital have been designed by the LVMH jeweler Chaumet. All the medals at the Paris Olympics have two sides. On the first, there is a 18g hexagonal token which is made from iron taken from the iconic Eiffel Tower. The centre-piece token is surrounded by rigged grooves that evoke rays of light

The other side shows the Greek goddess of victory, Nike, who has been featuring on the Olympics medals since 1928 Games in Amsterdam.

The Greek goddess is flanked by Acropolis on one side and the Eiffel Tower on the other.

