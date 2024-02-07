Sports

New Zealand Beat South Africa By 281 Runs, Take 1-0 Lead In Test Series

New Zealand thumped a third-string South Africa line-up by 281 runs on the fourth day of the first cricket Test match in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 to take an early lead in the two-match series. Captain Tim Southee declared New Zealand's second innings overnight at 179-4, with an overall lead of 528. New Zealand bowled out South Africa in the fourth innings for 247. The Kiwis posted a total of 511, batting first and dismissed South Africa for 162 for a 349-run first innings lead. Southee chose not to enforce the follow-on and Kane Williamson completed his second century of the match, the 31st of his career, before the declaration.

New Zealand vs South Africa First Test: Day 4 | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP

New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson, centre, is congratulated by teammate's Matt Henry, and Tim Southee, right, following the wicket of South Africa's David Bedingham on day four of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand.

New Zealand vs South Africa First Test: Day 4 | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP

New Zealand Kyle Jamieson, centre, is congratulated by teammate Tim Southee, right, after taking the wicket of Raynard van Tonder on day four of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand.

New Zealand vs South Africa First Test: Day 4 | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP

David Bedingham of South Africa bats on day four of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand.

New Zealand vs South Africa First Test: Day 4 | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP

South Africa's Raynard van Tonder reacts after he was dismissed on day four of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand.

New Zealand vs South Africa First Test: Day 4 | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP

New Zealand's Mitch Santner leaps in the air as he attempts to take a catch off his own bowling on day four of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand.

New Zealand vs South Africa First Test: Day 4 | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP

Raynard van Tonder of South Africa bats on day four of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand.

New Zealand vs South Africa First Test: Day 4 | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP

Zubayr Hamza of South Africa bats as New Zealand wicketkeeper Tom Blundell attempts to catch the ball on day four of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand.

New Zealand vs South Africa First Test: Day 4 | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP

South Africa captain Neil Brand reacts after he was bowled by New Zealand's Tim Southee on day four of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand.

New Zealand vs South Africa First Test: Day 4 | Photo: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP

South Africa captain Neil Brand is bowled by Tim Southee on day four of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand.

