Sports

New Zealand Beat South Africa By 281 Runs, Take 1-0 Lead In Test Series

New Zealand thumped a third-string South Africa line-up by 281 runs on the fourth day of the first cricket Test match in Mount Maunganui on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 to take an early lead in the two-match series. Captain Tim Southee declared New Zealand's second innings overnight at 179-4, with an overall lead of 528. New Zealand bowled out South Africa in the fourth innings for 247. The Kiwis posted a total of 511, batting first and dismissed South Africa for 162 for a 349-run first innings lead. Southee chose not to enforce the follow-on and Kane Williamson completed his second century of the match, the 31st of his career, before the declaration.