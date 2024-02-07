New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson, centre, is congratulated by teammate's Matt Henry, and Tim Southee, right, following the wicket of South Africa's David Bedingham on day four of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand.
New Zealand Kyle Jamieson, centre, is congratulated by teammate Tim Southee, right, after taking the wicket of Raynard van Tonder on day four of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand.
David Bedingham of South Africa bats on day four of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand.
Advertisement
South Africa's Raynard van Tonder reacts after he was dismissed on day four of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand.
Advertisement
New Zealand's Mitch Santner leaps in the air as he attempts to take a catch off his own bowling on day four of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand.
Advertisement
Raynard van Tonder of South Africa bats on day four of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand.
Advertisement
Zubayr Hamza of South Africa bats as New Zealand wicketkeeper Tom Blundell attempts to catch the ball on day four of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand.
South Africa captain Neil Brand reacts after he was bowled by New Zealand's Tim Southee on day four of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand.
South Africa captain Neil Brand is bowled by Tim Southee on day four of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at Bay Oval, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand.