Monaco Grand Prix FP2 Result: Charles Leclerc Tops Ahead Of Lewis Hamilton - In Pics

Ferrari's ace Charles Leclerc at his home circuit top finished first in the second round of Free Practice (1:11.278) just ahead of his 2025 teammate - Lewis Hamilton (+0.188). Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin kept the third spot (+0.475) after getting wheels-to-wheels with the Red Bull star Max Verstappen who finished fourth (+0.535), a result par his own expectations. The Miami Grand Prix winner Lando Norris of McLaren in the new Senna-inspired livery of MCL38 secured the fifth position (+0.675) on the Circuit de Monaco.

Charles Leclerc | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car during the third free practice ahead of the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the third free practice ahead of the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco.

Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso of Spain steers his car during the third free practice ahead of the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the third free practice ahead of the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco.

Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia steers his car during the third free practice ahead of the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco.

Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico steers his car during the third free practice ahead of the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco.

Esteban Ocon
Esteban Ocon | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Alpine driver Esteban Ocon of France steers his car during the third free practice ahead of the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco.

Lando Norris
Lando Norris | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during the third free practice ahead of the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco.

Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain steers his car during the third free practice ahead of the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco.

Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

RB driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia steers his car during the third free practice ahead of the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco.

