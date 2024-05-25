Motorsport

Monaco Grand Prix FP2 Result: Charles Leclerc Tops Ahead Of Lewis Hamilton - In Pics

Ferrari's ace Charles Leclerc at his home circuit top finished first in the second round of Free Practice (1:11.278) just ahead of his 2025 teammate - Lewis Hamilton (+0.188). Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin kept the third spot (+0.475) after getting wheels-to-wheels with the Red Bull star Max Verstappen who finished fourth (+0.535), a result par his own expectations. The Miami Grand Prix winner Lando Norris of McLaren in the new Senna-inspired livery of MCL38 secured the fifth position (+0.675) on the Circuit de Monaco.