Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain, centre, celebrates after setting the pole position flaked by second fastest time Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, left and third fastest time McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain after the qualifying session at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday.
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the qualifying session at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the qualifying session at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England.
McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during the qualifying session at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England.
Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain steers his car during the qualifying session at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England.
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco prepares in his car during the qualifying session at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England.