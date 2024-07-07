Motorsport

British GP Quali: All Britons Claim Front Row, Russell Beat Hamilton To Take Pole - In Pics

The Formula 1 2024 British Grand Prix will kick off on July 7, Sunday with all British drivers in the front row. The qualifying session was all about the Brits at Silverstone, as the Mercedes driver George Russell secured the pole beating the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton who got P2, and McLaren's Lando Norris who will start the race from third on the grid. The defending champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull took a rare back seat qualifying in fourth position. For Scuderia Ferrari, the Silverstone Quali race remained a nightmare with Carlos Sainz finishing seventh and Charles Leclerc ending up on P11.

Mercedes driver George Russell | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain celebrates after setting the pole position in the qualifying session at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Lando Norris
Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Lando Norris | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain, centre, celebrates after setting the pole position flaked by second fastest time Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, left and third fastest time McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain after the qualifying session at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England. The British Formula One Grand Prix will be held on Sunday.

George Russell celebrates after setting the pole position
George Russell celebrates after setting the pole position | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain celebrates after setting the pole position in the qualifying session at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England.

Lewis Hamilton of Britain
Lewis Hamilton of Britain | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the qualifying session at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England.

| Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the qualifying session at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England.

McLaren driver Lando Norris
McLaren driver Lando Norris | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain steers his car during the qualifying session at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England.

Mercedes driver George Russell
Mercedes driver George Russell | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain steers his car during the qualifying session at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc | Photo: AP/Andrew Boyers

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco prepares in his car during the qualifying session at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England.

