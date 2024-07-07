Motorsport

British GP Quali: All Britons Claim Front Row, Russell Beat Hamilton To Take Pole - In Pics

The Formula 1 2024 British Grand Prix will kick off on July 7, Sunday with all British drivers in the front row. The qualifying session was all about the Brits at Silverstone, as the Mercedes driver George Russell secured the pole beating the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton who got P2, and McLaren's Lando Norris who will start the race from third on the grid. The defending champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull took a rare back seat qualifying in fourth position. For Scuderia Ferrari, the Silverstone Quali race remained a nightmare with Carlos Sainz finishing seventh and Charles Leclerc ending up on P11.