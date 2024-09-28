The Best Pictures From ONE Friday Fights 81: Superbon Vs. Nattawut

ONE Friday Fights 81: Superbon vs. Nattawut exceeded expectations when the star-studded card went down inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on September 27.
In the main event, ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion and #1-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender Superbon crushed #2-ranked Jo Nattawut in under two minutes of their divisional Muay Thai contest.
The co-main event saw Kiamran Nabati extend his winning streak to 22-0 as he picked up the biggest win of his career over former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama after three rounds of frantic action.
Plus, former two-sport, two-division ONE World Champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, seven-time, three-division K-1 World Champion Takeru Segawa, and ONE veteran Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai all scored impressive wins.
Relive all the biggest and best moments from ONE Friday Fights 81, courtesy of ONE Championship’s ringside photographers.